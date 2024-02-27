Ariana Grande responds to tabloid rumors in new interview





Ariana Grande has been busy. The new pop stars album, Eternal sunshould be released in March, and the first part of the musical Wickedin which Grande plays Glinda, hits theaters in November. But in a new interview With Zach Sang streaming on YouTube Monday night, the pop star apparently also alluded to the gossip that has followed her amid her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, which was first revealed last September, and of his new romance with Wicked teammate Ethan Slater, who stirred up a storm of controversy. I feel like you're talking to people who feel like they know you, but don't do that, Sang told Grande. There is a feeling of incomprehension. People have constructed their own narratives. The fact is we know this about the tabloids and the media, Grande said. Like, am I crazy? Don't we know that? Yeah, but no one cares, for the sake of a good story, Sang said. Okay, but that's what I'm saying, Grande replied. We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, depending on whether we like the person or not. We selectively leave room for humanity, for nuance. But again, I'm not saying that for them, Grande said. I say this for my fans, for myself. Last summer, shortly after it was announced that Grande had separated (but not yet divorced) from Gomez, reports emerged that she was dating Slater, who himself reportedly split from his wife. Slater also has a young son with his ex, who was less than a year old at the time. Lilly Jay, ex-Slaters, said Page six At the same time, Grande, who reportedly spent time with Jay and Slater when they were together, is not a girl. My family is just collateral damage… the story is her and Dalton. I'm focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him, Jay also said. The daily mail. That's what I'm trying to do and that's my only goal. Is there anything you wish people knew? Sang asked Grande this week. About what? Grande replied. All this, all this, you, said Sang. A lot, Grande said, putting down the glass she had just sipped from and joking that there wasn't enough time to cover everything. Of course, there's an insatiable frustration, an inexplicable, hellish feeling about seeing people misunderstand the people you love and yourself, she added.

