10 Best 80s Bollywood Movies Every Movie Lover Must Watch





The 1980s era in Bollywood marked a significant shift in Indian cinema, breaking away from the traditional storytelling of recent decades. Filmmakers experimented with varied themes and genres, introducing audiences to crime thrillers, suspense stories and nuanced romances. This period also saw a surge in films exploring foreign locations and presenting more realistic depictions of society. For a true appreciation of the dynamism of Indian cinema, our compilation of Bollywood films from the 80s is worth checking out. 10 80s Bollywood Movies That Are Must-See for All Movie Lovers 1. The series (1981) IMDB rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release year: nineteen eighty one

nineteen eighty one Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Silsila, an iconic Bollywood film from the 80s, delves into the complex web of relationships between Amit, Shobha and Chandni. Amit's commitment to his marriage to Shobha is tested when he rekindles a passionate affair with his former flame, Chandni. As emotions unravel and loyalties are questioned, the trio navigates a tumultuous journey of love, desire and sacrifice. 2. Sadma (1983) IMDB rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Cast: Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Silk Smitha, Gulshan Grover, Kanwarjit Paintal

Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Silk Smitha, Gulshan Grover, Kanwarjit Paintal Director: Balu Mahendra

Balu Mahendra Release year: 1983

1983 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX player Sadma, a classic of the 80s Bollywood films, is a poignant drama about Reshmi, a young woman who suffers from retrograde amnesia. Welcomed by Somu, their unconventional bond deepens as Reshmi's memory gradually returns, leading to a heartbreaking climax. This iconic film showcases the emotional depth and complexity characteristic of 1980s Bollywood cinema. 3. Satte Pe Satta (1982) IMDB rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sarika, Ranjeet, Kader Khan, Bindu

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sarika, Ranjeet, Kader Khan, Bindu Director: Raj N.Sippy

Raj N.Sippy Release year: 1982

1982 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Satte Pe Satta showcases the talents of iconic Bollywood actors from the 80s, led by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The film revolves around seven orphaned brothers living a simple life until they meet a compassionate nurse. Their lives take a dramatic turn when she enters their home, bringing love, chaos, and a series of comedic and emotional twists and turns that ultimately redefine their relationships and identities. 4. Mr. India (1987) IMDB rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Release year: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5 Next on our list of 1980 Bollywood films is Mr. India. It follows the story of Arun Verma, a kind-hearted man who discovers a device that makes him invisible. With the help of a group of orphaned children, he uses his newfound power to fight crime and thwart the plans of a villainous tycoon named Mogambo. 5. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) IMDB rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Cast: Rekha, Rakesh Roshan. Kabir Bedi, Kader Khan, Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha, AK Hangal

Rekha, Rakesh Roshan. Kabir Bedi, Kader Khan, Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha, AK Hangal Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Release year: 1988

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5 Khoon Bhari Maang is a quintessential example of 80s Bollywood cinema, blending suspense, drama and revenge into a gripping tale. Rekha's portrayal of Aarti Verma embodies the strong female characters of the era, while the film's storyline of betrayal and redemption still resonates with audiences today, marking it as a timeless classic of Bollywood films of the years 80. 6. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) IMDB rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Cast: Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, ANath, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde, Rajeev Verma

Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, ANath, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde, Rajeev Verma Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Release year: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Amazon Prime Next in our list of Hindi films from 1980 to 1989 is Maine Pyar Kiya. This timeless Bollywood romance follows the love story of Prem and Suman, who come from different socio-economic backgrounds. Despite opposition from their families, they face challenges to prove the strength of their love. This iconic film explores themes of friendship, sacrifice and the power of true love. 7. Chandni (1989) IMDB rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Cast: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rahman, Sushma Seth

Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rahman, Sushma Seth Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release year: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Chandni stands out among the hit Bollywood films of the 80s, captivating hearts with its timeless romance and melodious soundtrack. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Sridevi in ​​a captivating portrayal, weaving a story of love, heartbreak and second chances amidst picturesque settings. 8. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) IMDB rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Imran Khan, Reema Lagoo, Faisal Khan, Alok Nath

Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Imran Khan, Reema Lagoo, Faisal Khan, Alok Nath Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan Release year: 1988

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5 Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is one of the quintessential Bollywood films of 1988, depicting the poignant love story of Raj and Rashmi. Against a backdrop of family enmity, their forbidden romance leads to elopement, but their happiness is short-lived as tragedy strikes. This timeless classic encapsulates the essence of love and sacrifice, leaving a lasting mark on Indian cinema. 9. Nagina (1986) IMDB rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Guddi Maruti

Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Guddi Maruti Director: Harmesh Malhotra

Harmesh Malhotra Release year: 1986

1986 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Nagina, one of the best Bollywood films of the 1980s, presents a thrilling narrative blending fantasy and drama. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film stars Sridevi in ​​a mesmerizing portrayal of a shape-shifting snake woman. With its captivating storyline, iconic performances and memorable soundtrack, Nagina continues to enchant audiences, cementing its legacy as a classic of 1980s Bollywood cinema. 10. Ram Lakhan (1989) IMDB rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover

Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai Release year: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Ram Lakhan, one of the best Bollywood films of the 1980s, directed by Subhash Ghai, tells the story of two brothers, Ram and Lakhan, played by Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Against a backdrop of crime and justice, their contrasting journeys put their bond to the test. With exceptional performances and unforgettable music, the film is a highlight of 1980s Bollywood cinema. Here is the ultimate selection of Bollywood films from the 80s! Whether you want a single screening or a marathon weekend, get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience. We've handpicked these hidden gems just for you, so grab your popcorn, sit back and get ready to be thoroughly entertained. READ ALSO : 10 Criminally Underrated Bollywood Comedies: Welcome to Sajjanpur, Lootcase and More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/best-80s-bollywood-movies-1282157 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos