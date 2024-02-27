Bollywood Hollywood Inc. CEO discusses media, marketing and films





Prashant Shah, CEO of Bollywood Hollywood, shared his story with the University of New Haven community, and I was excited to join the event and moderate the conversation. February 27, 2024 By Anchal Bhatia24 MBA The main campus of the University of New Havens in West Haven, Connecticut.

Bringing together the two worlds of Bollywood and Hollywood films, I'm happy to write about something a little different this time! Hello, readers. It's a pleasure to provide updates on one of the latest events I attended. I hosted and moderated an in-person conversation with the CEO of Bollywood Hollywood production Prashant Shah, who visited the campus for a meet and greet and to give an insight into the world of media, marketing and cinema! Mr. Shah is a highly skilled professional in content production and is known as the face behind the production of several famous Bollywood films. In addition to excelling in several content-related industries, Shah has run Bollywood Hollywood Production Inc. in California for over 20 years. He is known for one of the most famous Bollywood films of all time, My Name Is Khan, for which he worked closely with the production of the film. Mr. Shah's most recent film is Jungle Cry. He has also been involved in titles such as Ra.One, Ekk Main Aur Ek Tu, Dostana and Ta Ra Rum Pum, among others. The conversation revealed exciting stories about Mr. Shah that revolved around his daily lifestyle, content, media and marketing. This was an incredible opportunity for those interested in learning what this industry is like and how real-time challenges are solved. The Department of Communication, Film and Media Studies was excited to show this relationship between Bollywood and Hollywood films and to show what the two worlds of major film productions are like. The media landscape continues to change

Tom Garrett, chair of the Department of Communication, Film and Media Studies, along with Paul Falcone, director of studio operations and media production, were excited to support the in-person conversation and delve deeper into this informative event with Mr. Shah, whom they have known for decades. Anchal Bhatia 24 MBA hosted and moderated a discussion with Prashant Shah, the CEO of Bollywood Hollywood. As CEO of Bollywood Hollywood Production Inc., Mr. Shah believes that “Hollywood doesn't make movies, it markets them.” The conversation revealed other thoughts and beliefs from the man himself. The Department of Communication, Film and Media Studies, along with the College of Arts and Sciences and the Pompea College of Business sponsored this opportunity to help a large group of students understand their career paths in the media industries , marketing and cinema. Following the conversation, the Department of Communication, Film and Media Studies hosted a screening of My Name Is Khan, followed by Jungle Cry. Mr. Shah believes that media and leadership are crucial parts of the industry, and he was excited to visit the University of New Haven. “Talking about media and film always excites me,” he said. “In fact, meeting new students interested in being a part of this industry is something I look forward to. The media landscape continues to change for better development while being forward-thinking and appreciative.The key to successful leadership today is influence, not authority, and having a purpose. Anchal Bhatia 24 MBA is a candidate for the university's MBA program.

