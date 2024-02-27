World NGO Day Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sunil Dutt Bollywood Stars Who Run NGOs





Every year, World NGO Day is observed on February 27, a global celebration recognizing the significant contributions of non-profit organizations (NGOs). This day is dedicated to honoring the efforts of NGOs and their teams who work tirelessly throughout the year to improve societies. Their commitment to humanity is an inspiration for unity, kindness and positive change, touching many lives with love and support. On this occasion, let's explore the philanthropic efforts of five Bollywood celebrities who transcended their roles on the big screen to create NGOs dedicated to the welfare of society. 1. Being human: Salman Khan, known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is renowned not only for his hit films but also for his philanthropic spirit. In 2007, he founded the NGO “Being Human” with a sincere mission to give back to society. Driven by a desire to help those less fortunate, the foundation provides essential healthcare, education and support, embodying compassion and kindness through its actions. 2. Nargis Dutt Foundation: Established in 1981 by Sunil Dutt in memory of his wife, Nargis Dutt, who died of cancer, the Nargis Dutt Foundation is committed to supporting people affected by cancer. After Sunil Dutt's death, his daughter Priya Dutt took over the leadership of the foundation, continuing to honor her parents' legacy. The foundation focuses on raising cancer awareness and helping individuals across the country, collaborating with other NGOs for support. 3. Meer Foundation: Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King Khan' of Bollywood, is not only a cinema icon but also recognized as one of the most charitable individuals. In 2013, he established the “Meer Foundation” in memory of his late father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. This NGO empowers women by supporting acid attack victims, providing funds for surgeries, treatment, rehabilitation, legal aid, counseling and vocational training. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation provided PPE kits to healthcare workers and organized quarantine centers. 4. Ek Saath Foundation: Founded by Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor, Ek Saath-The Earth Foundation promotes love of nature and sustainability. The foundation works to raise awareness of the importance of nature, taking steps to reduce pollution and improve sustainability. Their initiatives, often led by young people, illustrate the efforts made to build a better future. 5. The Yash Chopra Foundation: Dedicated to addressing the developmental challenges of the Indian film industry, the Yash Chopra Foundation was established in honor of legendary filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra. It focuses on providing essential support, particularly to vulnerable groups like casual and daily wage workers, based on global standards. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation expanded its efforts by providing free nutritional rations and meals.

