Amazon Accused of Using AI to Replicate Actors' Voices in 'Road House' Reboot

Tensions surrounding the upcoming Road House movie remake, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, are flaring again with the original film's screenwriter making a legal decision at Amazon Studios.

On Tuesday, R. Lance Hill, who wrote the screenplay for the cult 1989 film, sued Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and its parent company, Amazon Studios, alleging copyright infringement and seeking declaratory relief.

Hill, who goes by the name David Lee Henry, claims the Seattle e-commerce giant ignored his ability under U.S. copyright law to reclaim the rights to his 1986 screenplay Roadhouse, which spawned the original film and this year's reboot, in which Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who struggles to leave his brawling days behind.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. Central District Court in Los Angeles, Hill alleges that he filed the necessary petition with the U.S. Copyright Office in late 2021, requesting that the copyright revert to him when the claim d 'United Artists was set to expire in November 2023. United Artists released the original film, starring Patrick Swayze.

But Amazon, which owns the rights to Road House through its acquisition of MGM's film library, has reportedly ignored its copyright claims and even taken steps to circumvent the SAG-AFTRA strike in an attempt to finish the film before the copyright expires, according to the suit.

Amazon went so far as to take extreme measures to try to meet this November 10, 2023 deadline, at considerable additional cost, including resorting to the use of AI (artificial intelligence) during the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, the Hills lawsuit claims. It alleges that Amazon used AI to reproduce the voices of actors in the 2024 remake.

The film was completed in January, about two months after the copyright deadline, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleged that the use of AI to simulate actors' voices violated provisions of collective bargaining agreements between major studios, including Amazon, and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, as well as the contract of studio alliance with the Directors Guild of America.

However, a person close to the studio, who was not authorized to speak publicly, suggested that if AI was used during production, it was only during early cuts of the film. Studio executives asked filmmakers to remove any AI or non-union artists from the final cut, this person said.

The lawsuit filed today by R. Lance Hill regarding Road House is completely without merit and many of the allegations are categorically false, an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said in a statement. The film does not use any AI in place of the actors' voices. We look forward to defending ourselves against these allegations.

The lawsuit seeks to block distribution of the film, which is expected to be available March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

The reboot had already sparked controversy. Director Doug Liman said he would boycott the premiere of the film, which is scheduled to open next month at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. In a test Published last month by industry site Deadline, Liman expressed dismay that Amazon was sending the film to its Prime Video streaming platform rather than releasing it widely in theaters.

When Amazon Studios announced the film in mid-2022, it said the film had been greenlit as a streaming title.

In the remake, Gyllenhaal's character, named Dalton, meets a roadside bar owner, played by Jessica Williams (The Daily Show and Shrinking), who needs a bouncer to protect his Florida Keys hideout from thugs who are come a character played by real life. Conor McGregor, mixed martial arts fighter.

A Writers Guild of America supporters picket near Culver Studios, headquarters of Amazon Studios, in May. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

In the original, Swayze played the muscular bouncer, also named Dalton, who (for the most part) kept order at the Double Deuce bar in Missouri.

The behind-the-scenes struggles surrounding Road House offer a clear view of Hollywood consolidation and its ramifications. United Artists was founded more than a century ago by a group of film luminaries, including Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford. MGM purchased the label in 1981.

In 2006, MGM brought in Tom Cruise and his producing partner Paula Wagner in a joint venture to reinvigorate the film label. But the rebooted AU only released two films, Lions for Lambs and Valkyrie, before Wagner stepped down as general director. MGM bought back full control of the historic label in 2012 and the assets were included as part of Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of MGM, a deal reached two years ago after lengthy regulatory review.

Actor Patrick Swayze tends to an injury in a scene from the 1989 film Road House. (United Artists via Getty Images)

The Hills lawsuit said that on November 10, 2021, he notified United Artists and its successor companies, alerting them of his intention to reclaim the copyright in the screenplay by providing the so-called statutory termination notice, pursuant to the copyright law.

But, according to the suit, Amazon would not acknowledge that Hill had ended the studios' ability to exploit the source material.

Instead, the defendants began production on a remake of the 1989 film…derived from Hills scenario, according to the lawsuit. Despite the obvious exploitation of the storyline in the 2024 Remakes, the accused did not care even trying to get a new film and ancillary rights license.

The dispute between Hill and Amazon largely revolves around whether Hill wrote the original script to spec, intending to pitch it to movie studios once he completed the script, or he was under contract with United Artists at the time.

UA entered into a literary purchase agreement with Hill doing business as Lady Amos Literary Works Ltd., her personal company. Copyright assignment for all rights to the screenplay was assigned to Lady Amos and Hill, according to the lawsuit.

Hill had no employment or contractual relationship with United Artists when he wrote the screenplay, according to the lawsuit. Rather, United Artists secured Hill's grant in 1986 well after the script was completed.

Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jay Hieron clash while filming a scene for a remake of the 1989 film Road House at a UFC 285 mixed martial arts event last year in Las Vegas . (David Becker/Associated Press)

The original film was directed by Rowdy Herrington and produced by Joel Silver, who has a producer credit on the 2024 remake.

Variety reported that Silver was sidelined last fall due to tensions with the studio.

Malibu attorney Marc Toberoff, who is handling the Hills case, specializes in intellectual property law.

He has a long track record, including winning summary judgment in similar cases under copyright law on behalf of Friday the 13th creator Victor Miller and the children of music legend Ray Charles . He represented the family of Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel, helping the family regain a half-stake in the iconic hero's copyright.

Toberoff handled high-profile cases against Marvel Studios and later Walt Disney Co., on behalf of the heirs of Marvel character creators, including the family of Jack Kirby (Thor, X-Men and Black Panther). This case was settled before the United States Supreme Court took it up. The lawyer also represented Steve Ditko (Spider-Man), Larry Lieber (Thor, Iron Man), Don Rico (Black Widow), Gene Colan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Don Heck (Iron Man and Black Widow).

U.S. copyright law allows authors to regain rights to their material transferred after 1977.

In such cases, the author has a five-year period beginning 35 years after the date the rights were transferred to terminate the copyright held by the studio, the Hills lawsuit said.

Termination may be notified by the author at any time between 10 and two years before the effective date of termination, in accordance with the law.