2 men convicted of murdering Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay in 2002





Two men were convicted Tuesday of killing Run-DMC DJ Jason Mizell, known as Jam Master Jay, bringing a long-awaited conclusion to a case that had baffled investigators and left rap fans in shock. mourning for more than 20 years. Karl Jordan Jr., 40, Mr. Mizell's godson, was charged with fatally shooting Mr. Mizell in the head in 2002. Federal prosecutors said Ronald Washington, 59, a longtime friend date of Mr. Mizell, had committed the murder with Mr. Jordan, motivated by revenge after being excluded from a potentially lucrative drug deal. Two innocent people, Mr. Washington exclaimed when the verdict was read in Brooklyn federal court, sparking an uproar as family and friends of the defendants expressed their displeasure and were escorted out by police officers. Mr. Jordan's mother, who watched the trial every day, was at the center of the group of angry people and appeared dejected. But outside court, Carlis Thompson, 62, Mr. Mizell's cousin, said the verdict had brought relief, even if it was bittersweet. Mr Thompson said he tried to dissuade Mr Mizell from becoming involved in drug dealing but was unsuccessful.

I can breathe now, said Mr. Thompson, a retired correctional director who had traveled from his home in Delaware to observe the trial. Mr. Mizell was 37 when he was shot at point-blank range in his Queens recording studio in front of two witnesses, while several other people sat in a nearby control room. Prosecutors said the case took a long time to resolve because those witnesses were terrified to come forward. It's no mystery why it took years to indict and arrest the defendants, Eastern District U.S. Attorney Breon S. Peace said outside the courthouse. Witnesses in the recording studio knew the killers and were terrified that they would face retaliation if they cooperated with law enforcement. The studio, on Merrick Boulevard, was not far from Hollis, the neighborhood that gave birth to Run-DMC and other hip-hop groups in the 1980s. The group's name referred to its frontmen: Joseph Simmons, known as Run, and Darryl McDaniels, known as DMC. With Mr. Mizell on the beats, the trio brought hip-hop into the mainstream in the mid-'80s, selling millions of records, collaborating with the rock group Aerosmith and signing a deal with Adidas, whose sneakers were part of their uniform.

By 2002, Run-DMC's fame had faded and Mr. Mizell had turned to drug dealing to support his family and his entourage, prosecutors said. They argued that greed and revenge drove Mr. Washington and Mr. Jordan to kill Mr. Mizell, and that the two men enlisted a third man, Jay Bryant, who is due to be tried separately in 2026. The prosecution presented 35 witnesses during the month-long trial, ranging from drug dealers to some of Mr. Mizell's closest contacts, as well as evidence including ballistic and graphic autopsy photos. The most important witnesses were those who witnessed the murder: Lydia High, who worked for Mr. Mizell's label, and Tony Rincon, an assistant. Mr. Rincon, who identified Mr. Jordan as the shooter, was shot in the leg during the ambush. Ms. High said she could not see the shooters' faces but that Mr. Washington held her at gunpoint at the time of the killing. Ms. High and Mr. Rincon spent years denying that they knew who was responsible for Mr. Mizell's death. Mark Misorek, a prosecutor, said Mr. Jordan and his family and friends intimidated them and other witnesses. It was only after the case was reopened in 2016 that investigators were able to gather enough evidence to move forward, leading to charges against Mr. Washington and Mr. Jordan in 2020. Time has solved this matter, Mr. Misorek said during the trial. But defense attorneys challenged the credibility of those two witnesses and others, questioning why their stories had changed over the years and whether their memories could be clear more than 20 years after the crime.

The defendants were convicted of murder while involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy, and prosecutors called several witnesses who said Mr. Mizell had worked as a middleman in large cocaine transactions in the years before his death. Both defendants were also convicted of a related firearms charge. Lawyers for both men said they planned to file a motion to challenge the verdict. Prosecutors said Mr. Washington and Mr. Mizell traveled to Baltimore to make a deal for 10 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $100,000. But one dealer objected to Mr. Washington's participation. Mr. Mizell agreed to exclude him, prompting Mr. Washington and Mr. Jordan to plan the killing as revenge, prosecutors said. The killing took place on the evening of Oct. 30, 2002. Prosecutors said Mr. Bryant played a small role, arriving at Mr. Mizell's studio and opening a back door so the two men could use it. . Mr. Mizell and Mr. Rincon were sitting on a couch playing video games. Ms. High, who was subpoenaed in the case, said she stopped briefly to ask Mr. Mizell to sign some documents. Mr. Mizell had pulled out a gun, which made her feel uncomfortable, she said. She broke down several times on the witness stand when she testified that a man had entered the studio, whom Mr Mizell stood up to greet with a smile. But then Mr. Mizell shouted an expletive and she heard a gunshot.

Ms. High screamed and jumped to run for the door, but another armed man blocked her. It was Tinard, she said, using the nickname Mr. Washington. She did not identify the shooter who fired, saying she only remembered him as a light-skinned black man with a neck tattoo, a description that matched that of Mr. Jordan . Sean Piccoli reports contributed.

