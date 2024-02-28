Sean Bailey leaves Disney

Sean Bailey, the producer-turned-executive who oversaw Walt Disney Studios' live-action division for nearly 15 years, is leaving the studio.

In his place, David Greenbaum, who ran Searchlight Pictures with Matthew Greenfield, will take on the newly created role of president, Disney live action and 20th Century Studios. Greenbaum will report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

Steve Asbell continues to oversee 20th Century Studios as president while Greenfield assumes sole oversight of Searchlight as president.

According to the studio's announcement Monday, in this new role, Greenbaum will lead “a combined studio group that will be home to both iconic film brands, producing a robust collection of original and legacy projects unique to each for theatrical and streaming, all by increasing collaboration across the world. production list.

The move is a leap for Greenbaum, who has demonstrated a strong track record in prestige cinema, alongside his partner Greenfield. The duo was under the wings of previous Searchlight chiefs Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula and took the top spot in 2021. The company is in the awards race this year with Poor things, which has 11 nominations. Greenbaum has built a reputation for being friendly to talent and getting into awards races. This new job will be a different creative experience as he shapes the roster of suppliers for Hollywood's biggest film titles.

“David has an incredible creative sensibility and eye for cinema, and he has built a reputation as an exceptional leader and creative director, as evidenced by his track record at Searchlight Pictures and his deep relationships within the industry,” said Bergman said in a statement. “I am delighted that he is taking on this important new role. We've been very fortunate to have a strong creative leader in Steve Asbell at 20th Century, and I'm excited to have him work closely with David as we look more strategically at both brands from a creative and operational view. I would also like to thank Sean Bailey for his many contributions and leadership during his tenure at Disney. Searchlight remains in excellent hands under the direction of Matthew Greenfield.

Bailey's departure has been rumored for several weeks now, with his name popping up at the top of the list as the executive most likely to replace Scott Stuber, the Netflix film chief who announced his departure in January. But that doesn't seem to be the case, although it's not clear what has changed.

Disney named Bailey as president of production in 2010. He led the strategy of moving away from original films to focus on remaking the company's animated classics into live-action. This was a strategy that was hard to argue against, with some films becoming billion-dollar blockbusters, including The beauty and the Beast, Aladdin And The Lion King.

Bailey made his name as a partner with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the trio's LivePlanet banner, and was a producer on Affleck's first feature film, the highly praised 2007 thriller. Gone baby gone.

His first post-executive role will be producing the Disney film. Tron: Ares. Other production projects will certainly follow. “These 15 years at Disney have been an incredible journey, but the time has come for a new chapter. I am deeply grateful to my exceptional team and proud of the history and history we have built together,” Bailey said in a statement. “I joined Disney while I was producing Tron Legacyso it seems normal that I have the opportunity to work on the last Tron as I leave. I wish Bob Iger, Alan Bergman and all my wonderful colleagues the best for a bright future.

Bergman enthused in a statement: “(Sean) and his team have brought to the screen iconic stories and moments that have delighted fans around the world and will stand the test of time. I know he will continue to do great things, and I couldn't be happier that he remains a producer of Tron: Ares.”

During Greenbaum's long tenure at Searchlight, the executive was involved in Academy Award-winning projects. The shape of water And Nomadic country and projects such as The menu, the favorite, Savage, Hotel Grand BudapestAnd Black Swan. As head of development at Miramax Films, he worked on films like There is no country for old people And There will be blood. Prestige fare is in his DNA and only makes his transition more interesting to watch.

“I want to thank Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for the extraordinary opportunity to continue the legacy of legendary and groundbreaking storytelling both at Disney and in the 20th century – it is an honor and responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I look forward to working with Steve Asbell and the teams,” Greenbaum said. “At the same time, the last 14 years of working alongside and in partnership with my dear friend and colleague Matthew Greenfield were unforgettable. Searchlight and his incredible team remain the benchmark for quality in our business, and I look forward to seeing their continued success in the years to come.