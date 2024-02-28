Entertainment
Don Henley questioned in trial over 'Hotel California' lyrics about time naked teenager overdosed at home in 1980
Don Henley was questioned Monday in a New York courtroom about a sordid episode from his past: his arrest in 1980 after authorities said they found drugs and a naked 16-year-old girl suffering from an overdose at the home of the co-founder of the Eagles in Los Angeles.
Henley was testifying at an unrelated event criminal trialwhere three collectibles dealers are charged with conspiring to possess and attempt to sell manuscript drafts Lyrics of “Hotel California” and other Eagles strike without the right to do so. The men have pleaded not guilty.
A prosecutor inquired early about the singer and drummer's arrest in November 1980, apparently to preempt defense attorneys. They previously said they planned to question the 76-year-old about his memory of the time and his lifestyle at the time.
The arrest was briefly reported at the time, and it was only briefly discussed during the recent #MeToo movement, when many such incidents involving public figures were re-examined.
On Monday, Henley told the court he called a sex worker that evening because he “wanted to escape the depression I was in” following the superstar band's breakup.
“I wanted to forget everything that was happening with the group and I made a bad decision that I still regret today. I had to live with him for 44 years. I still live with him today, in this courtroom. Bad decision,” Henley testified in a raspy drawl.
As he did in a 1991 interview with GQ magazine, Henley said he did not know the girl's age until after her arrest and that he had slept with the girl, but that he had never had sexual relations with her.
“I don't remember the anatomical details, but I know there was no sexual intercourse,” said Henley, who said they used cocaine together and talked for many hours about the breakup of his group and his estrangement from his family.
He said he called the firefighters, who checked the girl's condition, found her in good health and left, promising to take care of her. Paramedics, who found her naked, called police, authorities said at the time.
Henley said Monday that she had recovered and was preparing to leave with a friend she had asked him to call, when police arrived a few hours later.
At the time, authorities said they found cocaine, quaaludes and marijuana at his Los Angeles home.
Henley pleaded no contest to a 1981 misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to probation and fined $2,500, and he requested a drug education program to have some possession charges dismissed.
Henley says he never revealed the lyrics to 'Hotel California'
Henley was questioned about the incident Monday before giving the court his version of how handwritten pages from the development of the band's hit 1976 album were moved from his Southern California barn to auction in New York decades later.
The musician said he never gave handwritten pages of lyrics from “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits, calling them “very personal.”
Henley says the documents were stolen from his barn in Malibu, California. He testified Monday that he was dismayed when the material began showing up at auction in 2012.
“It just wasn't something that was meant for the public. It was our process. It was something very personal, very private,” he said. “I still wouldn’t show this to anyone.”
This is approximately 100 sheets of paper with lyrics written on it in preparation for several songs from the “Hotel California” album, including “Life in the Fast Lane”, “New Kid in Town” and the title track which turned into one of rock's most enduring hits. Famous for its long guitar solo and surprisingly poetic lyrics, the song is still streamed hundreds of millions of times a year. The album is the third biggest seller in United States history.
Rare book dealer Glenn Horowitz and rock memorabilia specialists Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski are on trial. They purchased the pages through writer Ed Sanders, who worked with the Eagles on a never-published biography of the group and who is not charged in the case.
The defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to criminally possess stolen property. The men's lawyers argue that Henley voluntarily gave the pages to the scribe and that at no time did anything criminal occur.
Lyrics of “Hotel Californie”
Frey and Henley wrote the lyrics to 1976's “Hotel California” in a Beverly Hills house rented for the purpose, because the tidy Henley's tendency to pick up after Frey would “drive them crazy” if they were working in their own house, Azoff testified.
Henley did most of the writing, he added, and Frey leaned in to make suggestions such as the phrase “Life in the Fast Lane,” which became the title of a single to success.
In 2016, co-host of “CBS Mornings” Gayle King asked Henley on the meaning of “Hotel California”.
“Well, I always say it's a journey from innocence to experience. It's not really about California, it's about America,” Henley said. “It's about the dark underbelly of the American dream. It's about excess, it's about narcissism. It's about the music business. It's about a lot of different things. … It can have a million d 'interpretations.'
The Grammy Award-winning song is still a touchstone on classic rock radio and on many personal playlists. Entertainment data company Luminate last year tracked more than 220 million streams and 136,000 radio plays of “Hotel California” in the United States.
In 2016, Henley told Gayle King that in the 1970s the band were indeed living “life in the fast lane”.
“Yeah…Everyone did it. It was the 70s,” Henley said.. “It was what everyone was doing, which doesn't necessarily make it right. And you know, looking back on it, there are regrets about it. We probably could have been more productive…even if we were rather productive, considering that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/don-henley-hotel-california-lyrics-trial-askedt-time-naked-teen-overdosed-his-home/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Don Henley questioned in trial over 'Hotel California' lyrics about time naked teenager overdosed at home in 1980
- Penn's Dolan named women's indoor track and field coach of the year; All-Ivy and Major Award Winners Announced
- Samsung Galaxy Ring's AI, smart home integration unveiled at MWC
- Erotic Review gets an arty new look – and a price of 20! A racy magazine featuring everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Boris Johnson is back in print for the first time in 14 years.
- Escalation fears among Yemenis in the UK due to UK-Houthi conflict | Israel Gaza War News
- Sean Bailey leaves Disney
- WKU Fashion Merchandising Class Hosts Fashion Show – WKUHerald.com
- Stock market today: Wall Street remains near record levels
- The seamless mix of gaming and betting in Asia's digital playground
- Biden tests new line of attack against Trump: former presidents are getting older
- 72 illegal weapons and 3,000 cartridges seized from the home of French actor Alan Delon
- Major League Table Tennis stops in Everett