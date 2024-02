Spider-Man 3 Could See Peter Back in Action, Says Actor

Marvels Spider-Man 2the developer's second title Insomniac games about the famous web-slinger, doubled the fun by allowing players to control Peter Parker as well as Miles Morales. In addition to expanding the New York based gaming world to include Brooklyn and Queens, and offer two different playstyles to master, Spider-Man 2 delved deeper into the mentor-mentee relationship of the two Spider-Men (Spiders-Man?) as co-protectors of the Big Apple. The success has been dazzling and fans of the sequel are ready to take advantage of it. next mode New game +is scheduled to be released on March 7. But (spoilers for the end of Spider-Man 2 future), the way the game ended marks a change in the series. Spider-Man 2's New Web Wings Make It Feel Like a True Sequel But at the end of Spider-Man 2, the torch of fighting crime and throwing webs passes. Peter sees that Miles has established himself as a crime fighter and is ready to take on the role of de facto Spider-Man in New York, and with this transition, Peter will hopefully have some time to relax and being with MJ. But according to Youri Löwenthalthe talent behind Peter Parker, the book may not be completely closed on Peter donning a suit again in the next chapter of the Insomniacs series. Although I think Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, Lowenthal said in an interview with Variety, I don't think that's what's going to happen. And while Insomniac hasn't said anything official about a third main entry in its Spider Man series, this seems inevitable (and has apparently been confirmed in a massive leak Last year). After its release in October 2023, Spider-Man 2 Has become the fastest sale PlayStation Studios title, sold over 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours, so it seems logical that Sony would try to recreate that success with a third entry. But Lowenthal heard nothing. I haven't read a script yet, he said VarietyThey're probably still working on it. Progress on potential Spider-Man 3 could however be affected by recent news. On February 27, Sony announced a solid round of layoffs affecting all of Sony Interactive Entertainment, including Insomniac Games. It is unclear what effect this might have on the future of the Spider Man video game franchise, but it's something to keep an eye on. Peters' arc in the Insomniac games centers on his journey from seasoned crime fighter to mentor and ends. Spider-Man 2 with him giving the reins to Miles. But like the comic books As we've shown, nothing can really stop Peter from coming back. And Lowenthal observes: Peter is not someone who can sit back, even if he wants to believe he can be that person. With great power comes great responsibility and potential Spider-Man 3 could easily find a way to bring Peter back into the fold. HLowenthal reiterates that Peter trusts Miles 100%, but I don't think this is the last we'll see of Pete.

