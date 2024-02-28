Come down to this town! Exclusive red carpet screening of Steven Knights' new BBC drama in Birmingham

Members of the public are invited to a free red carpet preview of brand new BBC series This Town, created and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Made by Kudos and Nebulastar for the BBC, it is the story of an extended family and group of young people drawn into an explosive and exciting music scene in the Midlands in the early 1980s.

The prestigious event, which will take place at Birmingham Town Hall on Tuesday March 19, includes an exclusive screening of the first episode, followed by a panel discussion with Steven himself, Paul Whittington, the series' director and the actors Michelle Dockery. (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

Fans can apply for tickets on the BBC Shows and Tours website. The ballot will remain open until Sunday March 10 at 11:55 p.m. Places are limited and participants' tickets will be selected at random from a ballot.

Produced by Kudos (Banijay's UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC, co-produced with Mercury Studios, in association with Kudos North and Stigma Films, This Town opened in 1981 at a time of enormous social tension and unrest. In this context, it tells the story of a group of young people struggling to choose their own path in life, each needing the second chance that music offers. It was filmed on location in the Birmingham area and at Steven Knight's new Digbeth Loc. Film and television studios.

This major new drama series features an exciting cast including Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Nicholas Pinnock (Life, Marcella), David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom) alongside rising stars Levi Brown (Loss and Return ), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King, The Book of Boba Fett), Ben Rose (Line of Duty, The Innocents), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

The series is co-produced with Mercury Studios (part of Universal Music Group) who helped create the musical backdrop to Knight's incredible story. Acclaimed producer Dan Carey and Brit and Mercury Award-nominated musician, novelist and poet Kae Tempest wrote the songs performed by the group in the series.

The This Town commission underlines the BBC's commitment to creating more content across the UK, helping to ensure the BBC's representation of the Midlands is more authentic, more real and more aspirational than ever before.

Hayley Valentine, BBC Head of Midlands, said: “This story is incredible and the fact that it was filmed and produced in the Midlands by Steven Knight has a huge impact on the creative economy of Birmingham and its surrounding areas. surroundings in the Midlands. It showcases the wide range of creative talent that the whole of the Midlands has to offer, and the BBC is proud to be a part of it.

Steven Knight, creator, writer and executive producer of This Town said: “I can’t wait for people to see this exciting new show. But first, I'd like the people of Birmingham and Coventry to see it because it's about us.

Karen Wilson, Managing Director of Kudos, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Steven Knight, with a show infused with the spirit of the Midlands and the exciting music scene of the time. We think Steve has created another cast of unforgettable iconic characters and we can't wait for audiences to meet them.

Martin Haines, Joint Managing Director of Kudos, said: Our mission in setting up the Kudos Knight partnership is to invest in brilliant West Midlands talent and create a pipeline of Birmingham-made drama series that appeals to the most brilliant and the best. We are thrilled that our first on-screen project is This Town which is emblematic of everything we want to achieve. This is just the beginning

Marc Robinson, Co-President of Mercury Studios said: “It was a privilege to work with Paul Whittington, Steven Knight and the entire Kudos team to bring the musical narrative of This Town to life. Music is at the heart of the series, and it was a pleasure to work with such musical talent on this project. The involvement of Dan Carey and Kae Tempest from the script stage set the tone that then attracted the array of talent that followed during editing. I'm excited to share and celebrate the music that complements this exceptional series.

This Town is created, written and produced by Steven Knight. It is directed by Paul Whittington and produced by Tim Whitby and Charlotte Surtees. Executive producers are Karen Wilson, Katie McAleese and Martin Haines for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin and Jo McClellan for the BBC. Matthew James Wilkinson (Stigma Films), Nick Angel and Laura Conway (Kudos North) are co-executive producers, Alice Webb and Marc Robinson (Mercury Studios) are co-producers. Banijay Rights will handle the international distribution of the series.

The full cast list includes Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King, The Book of Boba Fett), Ben Rose (Line of Duty, The Innocents) and Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) in the role of the four young protagonists. . Geraldine James (Back To Life, Anne with an E), Peter McDonald (The Batman, Dublin Murders), Freya Parks (The School for Good and Evil, Here We Go), Shyvonne Ahmmad (Annika, Karen Pirie), John Heffernan (Dracula, The Pursuit of Love), Stefan Asante-Boateng (Coronation Street, Suffering), Sainn Brennan (The Fall, Hidden), George Somner (It's Gonna Hurt, Sex Education), Simon Paisley Day (The Lovers , This England ) and Brendan Gibson (Peaky Blinders, Mr Selfridge) will also appear in the series.