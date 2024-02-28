Tommy Orange's 'Wandering Stars' Is a Powerful Sequel-Prequel to 'There There': NPR





Wandering stars, “Hella” by Tommy Orange, a powerful follow-up to his award-winning debut novel, There there, is both a sequel and a prequel. An eloquent indictment of the devastating long-term effects of the massacre, dislocation, and forced assimilation of Native Americans, it is also a heartfelt hymn to the importance of family and ancestral stories in the recovery of a sense of belonging and identity.

Beginning his second novel with the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre in Colorado, Orange expands his narrative time frame, culminating in an ambitious epic that traces the Star/Bear Shield/Red Feather family's long trail of trauma over more than 150 years. years. More recent generations of this family were first introduced in There there, which culminated in a powwow at the Oakland Coliseum, a celebration of Native American heritage during which teenager Orvil Red Feather was hit by a stray bullet while dancing in the feathered regalia of his Grandmother.

Half-way Wandering stars, Orange picks up Orvil's story and closely follows various family members through the difficult aftermath of this shooting. But first we meet their ancestor, Jude Star, who is the head of a handy family tree that helps keep the generations straight.

As a mute boy, Jude escaped the Sand Creek Massacre with another boy by moving “through the trees and fields like young ghosts.”

Because “there was no home to return to,” he ended up wandering for years with another refugee, Victor Bear Shield, until they were taken to a star-shaped prison in Florida. Their jailer, Richard Henry Pratt, was a U.S. military officer whose mission, later extended to mandatory reform boarding schools for Native American children, was to eradicate native culture through forced assimilation. The program's mantra: “Kill the Indian, save the man.” The prisoners' hair is cut, their clothes replaced with military uniforms, and they are trained as soldiers, “dressed like the kind of men some of us had seen annihilate our people.” They are also taught to read and write English with the Bible from which Jude takes his first name, and where Orange finds the title of his novel: The raging waves of the sea, foaming at their own shame; wandering stars, for whom the blackness of darkness is forever reserved.

Years later, Charles Star, Jude's half-white son, repeatedly tries to escape the abusive boarding school in which, Orange tells us in a furious prologue, “Indian children were forced to wear more than what they they were supposed to carry.” As a broken adult, Charles's memories are “a broken mirror, through which he sees himself only in pieces.” With the help of laudanum, “he forgot that he had intentionally forgotten things.”

It's not too revealing to say that Charles is one of many characters who does not survive to old age, but he leaves behind two important legacies that factor into the Orange epic: a handwritten personal story and his pregnant partner Opal Viola. Bear Shield, daughter of Victor Bear Shield who he connected with at boarding school. This Opal is the grandmother that half-sisters Opal Viola Victoria Bear Shield and Jacquie Red Feather never knew. In the second half of Wandering Starsthe half-sisters, who also appeared in the first Orange novel, are raising Jacquie's three grandsons, Loother, Orvil, and Lony Red Feather in Oakland.

Many of Orange's characters struggle with addictions. In There there Orange wrote: “There is no special relationship between Indians and alcohol… This is what we must turn to when it seems we have nothing else.” In Wandering stars, Orvil befriends another high school freshman who, like him, became addicted to painkillers prescribed to him at the hospital after a serious injury (gunshot wound for Orvil, back injury while rollerblading hockey for Sean). The two motherless boys are soon overwhelmed.

But what Orvil and his brothers have that their ancestors didn't is a home they can return to thanks to Opal, their incredible grandmother (actually great aunt). Yet even Opal has weaknesses, such as when she realizes that “surviving wasn't enough. Enduring or passing endurance tests after endurance tests only gave you ability to pass tests.” “endurance. The simple fact of lasting was ideal for a wall, for a fortress, but not for a person.”

Wandering Stars is a somewhat manic polyphonic construct that deploys first, second, and third person narration in its determination to capture the perspectives of its varied cast. We hear not only from Orvil, his troubled younger brother Lony, and his exhausted grandmother, but also from the disillusioned and overzealous jailer and reformer Pratt, who, in his retirement, is disgusted by the dishonesty of “the obscenely prolific writer “: cowboy leader” and showman, Teddy Roosevelt.

Orange has a predilection for repeating words that concern endurance and survival, resulting in incantatory phrases that loop and wrap around themselves, much like his narrative. His language soars as he writes about “the kind of love that survives” and stories that “take you away from your life and bring you back better made.” He offers both as possible keys to “making this place more than its accumulated pain.”

Wandering Stars does more than fulfill the promise of There there.