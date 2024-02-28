Eddie Driscoll, actor of 'Sex and the City' and 'Mad Men', dead at 60





Eddie Driscoll, the longtime actor who appeared in television hits such as Sex and the city And Mad Men, is dead. He was 60 years old. The late actor's lifelong friend Jimmy Palumbo said People that Driscoll died on December 15 after a months-long battle with stomach cancer. According to the outlet, Driscoll suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism, which the Mayo Clinic is a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. “He could do everything: sing, dance, act, stand up,” Palumbo told the outlet. “He was always working. He was always booking work. Everyone who worked with him loved him.” According to PeopleDriscoll's celebration of life took place in January at a Los Angeles-area karaoke bar. “So many people came,” Palumbo says. “I call it the underbelly of Los Angeles showbiz. There were stars in the room, there were working actors, but there was also this underbelly. His friend base was pretty interesting.” According to multiple reports, Driscoll studied acting at the University of Miami before participating in an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theater in Palm Beach, Florida. He reportedly studied under some real Hollywood heavyweights, like Carol Burnett and Reynolds himself. Driscoll also appeared alongside Reynolds in a number of projects, including the 1989 films. Physical evidence And Breaking in. Driscoll also appeared on Reynolds' TV shows BL Stryker And Evening shadow in the early 1990s. If his face looks familiar, that's because Driscoll has appeared in a number of hit TV shows, including Days of our lives, The king of queens, The Experts: Miami, Surroundings, Desperate housewives, It's us, And The last boatin which he had a recurring role as Randall Croft. The New York native reportedly worked as a host for two decades at a now-closed karaoke bar in Burbank, nicknamed Dimples, before moving to the Fox Fire Room, where his celebration of life was held. Driscoll is survived by his brother, Danny. RELATED CONTENT:

