While musician and megastar Beyonc achieved the historic feat of becoming the first black woman to top the US and UK country charts since TEXAS HOLD EM went to number one. On February 22, the beloved Black-American legend has already ruffled feathers on the country music landscape, showcasing his racist past as the genre is systematically, dominated and culturally embraced by white Americans.

Pat Parks is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Fine Arts specializing in the entertainment industry at the intersection of culture and commerce. A practitioner, professional entertainment consultant and Memphis, Tennessee native, Parks participated in a Q&A segment about misconceptions of country as a white gender and how Beyoncé's musicianship has created a ripple effect awareness raising around gender. Black roots and its descendants today.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How has country music served as the soundtrack to the lives of black Americans?

PP: As a Memphian, with these roots, country music serves as the soundtrack to my Black American family because it was their way of life.

A lot of people I know, our great grandparents from Tennessee, grew up with folk music and bluegrass. My grandmother's favorite artists are Willie Nelson and Kenny Rodgers, you can't get more folk than that, and they of course grew up with traditional gospel. The majority of these people grew up in the countryside. They were farmers and some of them were even sharecroppers. Music was a way to get ahead, so the stories that country music tells resonate with these people who live very rustic lives.

So it’s always been there.

This is one of the things that confuses me so much with a lot of the generally white criticism of black people wanting to be included in the conversation. When it comes to the country, criticism is often based on the premise that you're not living this life when in fact we're living it. So from a cultural resonance and credibility perspective, there are many people who have this card and it is not declining.

It's a whole other aspect of who we are as black people in this country, and a lot of it has spiritual connections and roots. Much of this has to do with our ancestral DNA and ancestral experience. From slave songs to spirituals to gospel to blues to modern R&B to jazz to what we call hillbilly music which is now country music, this line is taken directly from slave music.

From a cultural and business perspective, what are some of the systemic discriminations that racial minorities in the country music landscape typically face?

PP: An infinitesimal percentage of black country artists make it big, and that's due to systemic discrimination. This is coming from your programming directors at the radio station and executives who refuse to play videos of black country music artists. You can't chart if people don't listen to your music. You can't create a chart if you're not streaming. So, from a systematic point of view, you are excluded. So you could make the best, most traditional country music, you could make contemporary country where there's some fusion, but if no one hears it, you know nothing's happening. From the perspective of the music industry apparatus, if you can't get airplay, if you can't get streams, you can't break through the boundaries of media. It's almost as if you don't exist to the general public.

Over the past 10 years, a few hundred black artists have made country music albums. It's not that we're not part of the country community, but you can count on one hand the number of black artists who have cracked the top 10 on the Billboard country music charts. The same thing has happened to women of all colors, as women are largely excluded from country music airwaves.

Beyonc has enlisted the help of other black country professionals such as Rhiannon Giddons, who champions the banjo as a black American instrument. How well does Beyonc work with other black country artists who speak about her black history?

PP: Rhiannon, Mickey Guyton and other rising stars like Camille Parker and K. Michelle, they all benefit from immense talent like Beyonc who lights up the space, who brings them the light in many ways that they were waiting for. years, even decades.

How important is this when other black artists are reclaiming the country's black origins?

The numbers don't lie and the increase in streams and views of their music on YouTube and other platforms has reached triple digits in the last week or so as Beyonc has been introduced to the country music genre. I hope this continues with Beyoncé's inclusion and reclamation of the country music genre for herself and other black and marginalized artists.

I think if it helps support the infrastructure already in place to attract more diverse talent, that would be a win no matter how it does it. We just need someone like Beyoncé to shine a light on this and lock arms with those who are really doing the work and doing it well. Sometimes it takes greater cultural influence to change the culture.

Where do 16 CARRIAGES and TEXAS HOLD EM sit on the country music spectrum?

PP: Country music is very broad and culturally, country music has started to be more of a fusion of genres over the last few decades. I would say that Beyonc sits in the middle of the ever-expanding country music continuum, where she's becoming a little more progressive and pop.

16 CARRIAGES as a ballad would be more like that traditional left-field sound, Dierks Bentley, Reba McEntire and I think TEXAS HOLD EM is definitely Casey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain.

Beyoncé's performance at the Country Music Awards with The Chicks in 2017 sparked racist reactions. How does this moment foreshadow what Beyoncé is currently experiencing and what Act II has in store?

PP: History repeats itself, because racism is like an old habit. It dies hard. We can see that with the response from radio stations, and that's what we can expect. [KYKC radio station] refused to play the music because he had never heard the song. Now that's a problem. What bothers me the most is that the radio manager didn't even check with the label. Hey, does Beyoncé have a country CD coming that we don't know about? It wasn't even an inquiry before he pulled himself together and wrote an email to say, on principle, that we would not play Beyoncé's music at our station. He has since retracted that statement, but if it hadn't made headlines, he would have, as the kids say, gone into business and maintained that he wasn't playing Beyoncé, often out of reflex and exclusion. [response] is part of our culture. It’s an exhausting but predictable outcome that we have come to expect not only as artists but as black people in America.

In some ways, this is just a very traditionally American response.

PP: The racism we experience in a number of industries, including the music industry, often seems to have a stubbornness that is difficult to stop. So when you have people like Beyoncé with an outsized brand and outsized talent in so many areas of entertainment, they face backlash… just think if you don't have that brand power, that recognition brand, and you are a new emerging talent in the field. music industry, you are going to see yourself closed door after door. And you'll need a lot more to persist in the genre and even more to break into country.

But I'm sure you've seen several 10 Black Country Female Artists to Watch stories, publicity types or stories. These 10, dare I say 100, Black female artists have been waiting in the wings for years. Beyoncé being who she is, it just gives the media a reason to compile these lists. For that, I'm glad that Beyonc has entered the proverbial debate and sparked what could be a true country music renaissance for black and other marginalized artists.

With the release of two country songs 16 CARRIAGES and TEXAS HOLD EM, Beyonc has announced that Act II of her RENAISSANCE era will be a country album, paying homage to her Houston roots. The album is scheduled to be released on March 29.

Pat Parks, Assistant Professor and Regional Coordinator (Theatre Arts Administration)

Professor Pat Parks (they/them) grew up in Memphis, studied voice and dance, and received his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame and his graduate degree from Harvard. Parks began his career in government and business as a CIA profiler, management consultant, business psychologist and executive coach for Fortune 500 companies. Parks has consulted for marketing/PR firms, development companies artists, production studios and record labels. Most recently, they were named Success Coach for Mtheory/Country Music Television's (CMT) inaugural Equal Access Program, created to provide racial minorities and LGBTQIA+ artists and artist managers greater access to country music ecosystem. Professor Parks also worked with Wasserman Music to bring an accelerator to the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts including agents, tour promoters, executives and artists.

Areas of expertise: performance outcomes in the entertainment ecosystem, career trajectories in the entertainment industry and the success of racial minorities and LGBTQIA+ leaders, activism of racial minorities and LGBTQIA+ individuals in the arts, technology in the art economy (e.g. AI, augmented reality, etc.)