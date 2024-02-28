The Los Angeles Restaurant That Sold Hollywood on Mexican Food





WHEN I was growing up in Stockton, California in the 1970s and 1980s, there were only two special occasion restaurants acceptable to my family. They were both located south of the city, in the neighborhood. My born in Mexico grandfather I liked Mi Ranchito, and for my father it was Arroyos Cafe. No matter which one we went to, my order was always the same: ranchero steak with rice, refried beans and stripped iceberg lettuce leaves wilted with soupy salsa. I would pinch torn pieces of machine-pressed flour tortillas around the steak slices and toss on all sides. It was a celebratory meal if ever there was one. Today, Mexican restaurants may be ubiquitous in California, but, in those days, even Chicano restaurants, where traditional recipes were adapted to American ingredients and palates, were rarely found outside of Latin American enclaves. A notable exception is Casa Vega, which opened in 1956 in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, an upscale, predominantly white neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. Founder Rafael Ray Vega was born in National City, California and raised in Tijuana and Burbank., took recipes from her mother, serving, among other homemade Mexican American dishes, plates of chili colorado, a corned beef stew, and mole rojo, mole-roasted chicken with its mixture of dried chiles, peanut butter, plantains, raisins and other ingredients, gooey with ground tortilla chips. For many locals, Casa Vega was the gateway to Mexican flavors.

In 1958, the restaurant needed a larger space and moved to its current location, a squat white building with a red tile roof two blocks away, on the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Fulton Avenue. At the time, Sherman Oaks, a short drive from movie and television studios, was home to a growing number of entertainment industry executives and players. From the beginning, Casa Vega attracted a host of celebrities. Marlon Brando, among many others, was a regular. My father went there at least once a week to get takeout food, from the 1960s until his death in 2004, said Miko Castaneda Brando, 63, one of the actor's sons. Brando's favorite order: a Carta Blanca beer, a corn tortilla quesadilla, and steak picado (a beef and vegetable stew).

In Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in 1969 and featuring iconic Hollywood locations, a few scenes take place in the brick-walled dining room of Casa Vegas, with the characters of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio installed in a leather cabin. . During filming, Christy Vega, 46, daughter of Ray Vegas, says Tarantino got behind the bar to make margaritas his own way, with Casamigos Aejo tequila, a blend of citrus juice and Stevia. as a sweetener.. Tarantino is now on the menu, she adds.

Christy's grandparents, Rafael Sr. and Maria Mary Vega, moved to Los Angeles from Tijuana, Mexico, in 1930 after leaving their jobs at the Agua Caliente Casino, a hot spot in the era of the Prohibition, to open their own restaurant on the recently revitalized, reborn Olvera Street. the same year as a Mexican-themed tourist attraction. After two decades running Caf Caliente, Rafael Sr. and Maria opened another Mexican restaurant, in Hollywood, but the reception was cool and it closed after four years. My dad opened Casa Vega so my grandparents could have something to do, Christy explains. His grandparents prepared the restaurant for dinner service while Ray sold life insurance during the day and then worked in the evening at the restaurant. After a few years, Ray turned his attention full-time to Casa Vega, transforming it into one of the city's most popular Mexican cantinas. Christy took over management of the restaurant in 2010 after Ray retired. and eventually assumed ownership. Ray died in 2021 at age 86.

THE DECOR OF Casa Vega hasn't changed much in decades. It's a romantic throwback, inspired by those early days at the Agua Caliente casino, Christy says. The warmly lit dining room consists mainly of red leather banquettes and tables for two, all covered with burgundy tablecloths. Western artist Lester Burton Hawks' paintings depict Mexican life and bullfighting culture. The carpet, also dark red, came from a surplus of rolls that Christy purchased at a restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Once a year we rip it out and paint the whole place, she said. The adjoining bar room is lined with high-backed stools covered in the same tufted leather as the banquettes. Above the bar hangs a large number of wide-rimmed margarita glasses. We are a Chicano restaurant, with pride, says Christy.

Other touches, including the new Spanish Colonial-style wooden door at the entry, wrought iron chandeliers and ceramic urns, were selected by members of the Vega family and slowly added over time. In 2022, an outdoor patio with 100 seats opened in the old parking lot. Over the past few years, Christy and chef de cuisine Braulio Arellano, who started at Casa Vega in the 1990s, have also gradually updated the menu. The kitchen now offers shrimp ceviche, lobster enchiladas and molcajete, a mixed grill served in a volcanic stone mortar. Bartenders rely more on fresh ingredients for their concoctions, rather than outdated blends, and offer artisan mezcal, as well as wine from Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico. But despite the few concessions to culinary trends, Casa Vega retains the same clubby, friendly spirit that Ray cultivated all those years ago.

Last month, on a late Friday afternoon, I stationed myself at the bar and watched Antonio Navarro, who has been shaking house margaritas at Casa Vega for 20 years and speaks mild Spanglish, dote on a few locals. One woman ordered her usual: a frozen mango margarita and a steak quesadilla. Don Armado, a retired waiter who had worked at Casa Vega for more than 30 years, drank Coca-Cola on the rocks while Navarro gently cajoled him into accepting a refill of hot tortilla chips and salsa.

By 5 p.m., the sound of whirring mixers and mariachi trumpets on the playlist had crescendoed with chatter from the growing crowd. As I prepared my chile verde burrito in the oven, I suddenly felt nostalgic for those long-gone Sunday lunches with my grandparents. America has always loved our food, but not always our people, an irony that might escape some of the glamorous customers who have passed through Casa Vega's hacienda-style doors. I thought about how Ray Vega lured Hollywood's elite to his Chicano restaurant, earning their loyalty with tequila shots and combo plates of tacos, tamales and enchiladas, slyly paving the way for countless other restaurateurs Mexican Americans to plant their own flag well beyond Olvera Street. .

