Mahesh Bhatt says Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing Naams Chitti Aayi Hai: I told him to perform himself | Bollywood News





Chitthi Aayi Hai from the hit Hindi film Naam is one of the most popular songs of Pankaj Udhass' career, and its director Mahesh Bhatt believes this soulful track was the heartbeat of the 1986 film, courtesy of the ghazal singer . The famous ghazal singer, 72, died on Monday morning in a Mumbai hospital following a prolonged illness.

If you think of Naam, you think of Chitthi Aayi Hai, you can't separate the heart from the heartbeat, you can't separate the song from everyone's soulful, heartwarming performance, Mahesh told PTI in a interview.

Mahesh, while speaking to Times Now, said the death of a colleague filled him with immense nostalgia. He made Chitthi Aayi Hai a raging success and almost everyone in the country connected with it, he recalls. However, Pankaj was initially reluctant to be a part of the song, the lyrics of which were written by Anand Bakshi, he revealed. He was a singer and he sang in front of audiences, so he was a little reluctant to know if he would be able to pull it off, so we assured him that we wanted him to perform himself, we didn't want him to become someone. other. I just told him (think) you are in one of your shows in Singapore or London and you are singing a song on stage, the only thing is we are going to shoot it and film it, Mahesh Bhatt said. I remember Saroj Khan ji and I, she was the choreographer, we were shooting long shots because unlike film actors who are used to filming in fragments, he (Pankaj) was a person who only blossomed when he grew up. pieces to perform, he added. Pankaj shot to fame with Bhatt's romantic drama in 1986. In the film, Pankaj is seen singing the iconic song at a concert attended by actors Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Singh, among others. The director said he had flashbacks to his time working with Pankaj after learning of his death. I was just talking to Sanjay Dutt and we both fondly remembered those days of shooting this song, his presence. He (Pankaj) would come straight from the airport to the set and shoot non-stop, then rush back to do his shows. “I am very privileged to have been touched by a man like him, his simplicity was so disarming and his voice had the same breadth of a simple heart,” he said. Mahesh revealed that it was writer Salim Khan's idea to rope in a ghazal icon for the song, Chitthi Aayi Hai, whose music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. This song came at a crucial moment in the narrative of the second half (of the film); it was designed by the legendary writer Salim Khan. We needed a song that was a catalyst for (Sanjay Dutt's) character, who fell into the wrong hands of the underworld, and how he stands up and longs to return home, Mahesh said. By this time, ghazal singers from India had made a name for themselves and they were going abroad to perform. So this (song) worked like magic with people. The song has a timeless quality, he added. The 75-year-old filmmaker praised Pankaj for his dedication and commitment. “Pankaj was exceptional. He was filming during the day and at night he was going to do his shows, which is what he was committed to doing, he said. According to Mahesh, the song Chitthi Aayi Hai gained immense popularity as it resonated with the emotions of people who were away from home. This song triggers this desire, it echoed the desire of the time because there were people who left their homes abroad, in Dubai or Bangkok, to earn a living, and even people who left their villages and came to town, they all felt they were uprooted from their near and dear ones, so the song touched that pulse. The song expressed this palpable feeling that runs through the hearts of millions of Indians, who long to return home, he said. Mahesh believes that the song played a pivotal role in the success of the film Naam. The song contributed greatly to the phenomenal success of the film Naam at the box office, it was a golden jubilee, he added.

