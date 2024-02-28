



CHICAGO Today, the American Library Association (ALA) announced two speakers who will present at ALA 2024 Annual Conference and Exhibition. The conference will be held atSan Diego Convention Centerand surrounding hotels in San Diego, California from June 27 to July 2. Poet, educator, producer and #1 New York Times bestselling author, Kwame Alexandrewill talk about his new book, Black Star.” Set during the turbulent era of segregation and the beginning of The Great Migration, the second book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Door of No Return trilogy features Kofi's granddaughter Charley as a baseball player. A phenom with big dreams in a spellbinding story of struggle, determination and the unwavering faith of an American family. Available September 2024. Also joining the list of speakers, actor and author, Max Greenfield, will talk about her new book, Good Night Thoughts, a lovely picture book that offers a simple yet complex message about recognizing anxiety without succumbing to it. The book will appeal to many little ones (and adults) who find that nighttime is the time when their thoughts carry the most weight. Available in September 2024. Registration is open. The 2024 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition invites library professionals from around the world to participate in a variety of professional development opportunities, including the ALA Presidents Program with ALA President Emily Drabinski; ALA division, chair, and roundtable sessions that will focus on important topics and challenges facing libraries today; ALA Leadership Programs, ALA Governance Sessions and more. The event will host over 175 educational programs, over 700 speakers/authors and over 650 exhibitors. The library marketwill feature exhibitors showcasing innovative products, services and titles; publishers who will welcome established and new authors on nine live stages; Meet the authors and autograph area allowing attendees to chat with authors and get books signed; e-zine and creative spaces for creative projects; the Podcast Recording Booth, where authors will record podcasts, free advanced reading copies of books, ALA @ the Beach, and additional fun activities. The ALA JobLIST Placement and Career Development Center will offer career coaching, on-the-fly mentoring, an open house and career fair, photography services, resume reviews and orientation workshops professional. San Diegois the annual host city for ALA 2024 and offers beautiful outdoor scenery and weather, museums, restaurants, the San Diego Central Library and other fun places to visit. Visit the foreplayConference Planner, with educational and presidential programs, ticketed events and exhibitors. Featured speakers, leadership sessions and activities will be added soon. Receive updates fromAnnual Conference and Exhibition 2024and follow#ALAAC24and social networksALA Twitter/X,ALA Twitter Conferences/X,ALA FacebookAndInstagram. Media interested in registering for the session can contact the ALA Office of Communications and Marketing at [email protected]. About the American Library Association

The American Library Association (ALA) is the leading national organization providing resources to engage library and information professionals in transforming their communities through essential programs and services. For more than 140 years, ALA has been the trusted voice of academic, public, school, government, and special libraries, championing the profession and the role of libraries in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for everyone. For more information, visitala.org.

