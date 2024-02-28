Nathan Fillion reflects on the show

The recruit went from a primetime newbie TV show to a veteran TV show as it reaches its 100th episode, star and executive producer Nathan Fillion tells you, “Whatever you do, you're doing something GOOD. » Since its debut in 2018, ABC's police procedural has maintained a loyal audience despite internal and industry-wide obstacles, including the pandemic and, more recently, the WGA and SAG strikes. AFTRA.

Fillion, who plays John Nolan, the LAPD's oldest recruit, credits the drama's longevity to creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley, with whom he also worked on ABC. Castle from 2009 to 2016. “I think what keeps people coming back is the time they spend with these characters,” says Fillion, who discusses the possibility of new romantic storylines during season six. “Anytime you put two different characters together in a patrol car, you know you’re going to get a different dynamic, and people embrace it.” Ahead of the 100th episode on February 27, Fillion chats with THR about the resilience of the series and what it achieves.

Police procedurals have historically had a great longevity. When you registered for The recruitdid you think you would be there for the long term?

What I did know was that I was going into business with someone I had worked with before, Alexi Hawley. I know how much he loves telling stories. I know how much he loves running a show, which is extremely important because it's my daily life, day in and day out. What I saw was that he had an interesting newcomer on the cop show. This reboot concept for John Nolan, it was our path to this classic television genre. And what I've noticed since then is that this is the engine that will move this thing forward.

John Nolan has persevered through many personal and professional changes over the years. What aspect of his character's progression did you most enjoy playing?

His willingness to learn something new. Too often in life we ​​become habituated. I think as we get older, it's completely normal to think we know everything. But his willingness to give up everything and start again is one of his best characteristics.

The show's list of guest stars is quite remarkable. Who stands out to you?

One of the people I've had the most fun with is Pete Davidson, who I met on The suicide squad. When I first met him, I thought, “He and I are probably not going to be best friends.” » And after four minutes, I was embarrassed and ashamed because I had judged a book by its cover. He is an incredibly kind man. After two or three days, I invited him to do an episode and he graciously accepted. He is extremely talented and always brings a realistic flavor to the character. It's been a pleasure to see what this unlikely friend can do by being an unlikely half-brother and friend to my character.

The recruit had to deal with many real-world events. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, crime shows have come under increased scrutiny. Did this have any impact on future storylines?

Yes absolutely. We want our show to imitate life, and that was definitely part of what we were all going through at the moment. We had an incredible story where my good friend Brandon Ralph portrayed a racist police officer, which is a reality and it's something we wanted to address. An enriching part of this program for me is hearing parents watch the show with their children and appreciating how it sparks conversations about what is a very serious issue, policing in general. . We were all very nervous, and rightly so, but we managed to keep our heads above water and thrive.

In 2021, real weapons were banned The recruit in light of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. How has this affected your environment?

Anytime there's a gun on stage, it can be terrifying. We've taken gun safety classes with our police consultants, but it's not something they require of actors. So God forbid you give a gun that shoots blanks to a guest cast member who's just there for the day, and he's excited and his mind is in a lot of different places. It can be more than intimidating. There is really no advantage to having a blank cartridge in a pistol over an Airsoft pistol. [which replicates the action of a real firearm without using projectiles]. With 24 frames per second, we often miss the muzzle flash which can come with a blank, so we still have to add it in the end with a computer. Now we add the bubble flashes and sound later. Just the idea of ​​everyone being safe takes a huge weight off.

Hawley was flanked at the event by Jo DiSante (left), vice president of current programming at ABC Entertainment, and Simran Sethi, executive vice president of content development and strategy. Raymond Liu/Disney

THE Recruit: Federals The spin-off was the victim of strikes by writers and actors. How was The recruit affected?

I think it made us all even more grateful to see how fragile this industry is. It was nothing like that The recruit: the feds these were the circumstances of the strike, and it was sobering to know that it could have been any of us. Many shows did not survive this strike. But here we are, we continue to tell these stories that we love to tell. After 30 years in the business, this is the best job I've ever had with the team, the people I work for, the support we get from the network and this incredible cast. There's nothing I can throw at this cast that they can't handle, and it's a true privilege to work somewhere where I smile as I drive to work every day.

What do you hope the legacy of The recruit will be?

One of a television actor's worst nightmares would be to be forgotten. I hope Legacy will be one of those classic TV shows that people always think of when they think of cop shows, something they think of when they think of a reset. I want it to become not iconic, but ingrained in culture. If the legacy means ending it first, I hope our legacy doesn't come for a while.

