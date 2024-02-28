Meet the actor who wanted to become an army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now the king of OTT, he is..





Jaideep Ahlawat was born in Kharkara, Meham village in Rohtak district of Haryana. He completed a master's degree in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005 and then completed his acting diploma from FTII in 2008.

Many people say that the path to success is not easy. It's not something that comes easily. A person has to write his own story and struggle for years before he succeeds and makes a name for himself. Today we are going to talk about an actor who has appeared in many hit films and is considered a superstar in the OTT world. The actor we are talking about is none other than Jaideep Ahlawat who charges millions of rupees and is highly loved by the audience for his brilliant acting skills. However, there was a time when people didn't recognize him and his roles were often overlooked. However, a series on OTT changed his life. This was during the time when he played the role of Delhi police officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the web series 'Paatal Lok'. Jaideep Ahlawat has worked in many Bollywood films, but the web series 'Paatal Lok' turned out to be a turning point in his career. Jaideep won the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in 'Paatal Lok'. After this series, his luck started to shine. Jaideep Ahlawat was born in Kharkara, Meham village in Rohtak district of Haryana. He completed his master's degree in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005 and then graduated in acting from FTII in 2008. Vijay Varma, Sunny Hinduja and Rajkummar Rao were his fellow actors and FTII. Jaideep Ahlawat made his debut in 2008 with a short film titled 'Narmeen' in which he played a guest role. After this film, he acted in Ajay Devgan's film “Aakrosh” and Akshay Kumar's film “Khatta Meetha” released in 2010. He was also a part of Ranbir Kapoor's film “Rockstar” in 2011. It was in 2012 that he played the role of Shahid Khan in “Gangs of Wasseypur”. Jaideep Ahlawat did such a good job in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' that people started noticing him and his talent. However, success remained a far-fetched idea for Jaideep. After struggling for years and working with many superstars, Jaideep got his due not through films but web series on OTT. In 2020, he appeared in the hit web series 'Paatal Lok' on Amazon Prime Video. His character of Delhi Police officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary was the talk of the city and Jaideep Ahlawat rose to immense fame. Jaideep is now one of the highest paid actors in OTT. If media reports are to be believed, Jaideep got Rs 40 lakh for the first season of 'Paatal Lok'. His salary increased 50-fold for the second season. He charged a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore for season 2 of 'Paatal Lok'. Many do not know that Jaideep did theater from a very young age but wanted to become an officer in the Indian Army. However, after failing his SSB interviews several times, he embarked on his acting journey. READ | Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey: Diet and fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kg REVEALED

