Dorset man to plead guilty to misdemeanor in crash that killed actor Treat Williams





Deal with Williams. Photo by Philipp Wst via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 3.0) A Dorset man charged with a felony in a crash that killed Hollywood actor Treat Williams last June could get probation in exchange for pleading guilty to a lesser offense. Court records show the defendant, Ryan Koss, is expected to plead guilty March 8 to a misdemeanor charge of negligent operation of a vehicle that resulted in Williams' death. Under the terms of his plea agreement with state prosecutors, Koss would be subject to one year's probation and, if he successfully completes it, the court would expunge the offense from his criminal record. Koss, 35, was initially charged in Vermont Superior Court with a vehicular felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Vermont State Police said Koss, who was driving an SUV along Vermont Route 30 in Dorset on June 12, was turning left into an auto repair shop when he struck a motorcycle Williams was driving . Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was thrown from the motorcycle and struck the SUV's windshield. The actor was flown to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the primary reason for the crash was that Koss failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic that had the right of way, a violation of Vermont law. Investigators said substance use was not a factor in the crash, and witnesses said the vehicles did not appear to be traveling at a high speed. Koss' attorney, Ian Carleton, and Bennington County Attorney Erica Marthage have already signed the plea agreement, according to court documents. The judge presiding over the case, Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady, must sign the agreement.

