



Actor Eddie Driscoll, best known for his roles in Surroundings, Mad MenAnd Sex and the citydied at the age of 60 after a months-long battle with stomach cancer. Jimmy Palumbo, another actor and longtime friend of Driscoll, confirmed his death to PEOPLE Tuesday, remembering his friend as a talented actor who was beloved on set. He could do it all: sing, dance, act, stand-up comedy, Palumbo said. PEOPLE. He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone who worked with him loved him. Palumbo told the magazine that Driscoll was a fighter throughout his battle with cancer, even though the disease got the better of him in his final days. It was tough at the end, but he was a trooper, Palumbo said. He held on as long as he could. Driscoll died in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, Palumbo said, after suffering a saddle pulmonary embolism, a dangerous condition in which a large blood clot obstructs blood flow to both lungs. Medical news today says it instantly kills one in four people diagnosed, and 10 to 30 percent die within a month. Driscoll was originally from New York and studied theater at the University of Miami. While in South Florida, he was part of the apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theater, studying under Reynolds and Carol Burnett. Driscoll would go on to star alongside his mentor, alongside Reynolds in the 1989 films. Physical evidence And Breaking in, as well as in two television showsBL Stryker And Evening shadow in the early 1990s. An IMBD page for Driscoll stated that he made his acting debut on the TV show Night Heat in 1988, appearing in one episode. It was the start of a career that spanned more than three decades and included appearances in 59 different films and shows. Other shows he appeared in included Days of our lives, Desperate housewives, The Experts: MiamiAnd The king of queens. He is survived by his brother Danny, The Hollywood Reporter reported. A celebration of his life was held in his honor at the Fox Fire Room, a bar in Los Angeles, last month.

