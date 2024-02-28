Entertainment
Western Gallery exhibition showcases Indigenous life beyond Indigenous history
Bellingham-born, Ferndale-raised Native artist Sky Hopinka believes you don't need permission to create the art you want to create.
At a recent artist conference at Western Washington University, a visiting Hopinka expanded on this motif while showcasing his own work and highlighting the Western Gallery exhibition he had curated.
The exhibition, What Was Always Yours and Never Lost, is on display until March 22. Televisions lining the walls show films, and several of Hopinka's pieces are on display in another section. The gallery contains works by various artists, linked by a common theme of Indigenous history and identity.
It engages with issues that our constituents and students think about and addresses questions of identity, community, memory and culture, said Western Gallery Director Hafthor Yngvason.
The name of the exhibition is inspired by a line from a 1950s film, Letter from an Unknown Woman, and the connection between the idea of always having something and never losing it and the reappropriation of indigenous history.
Gallery curator Zoe Fejeran’s favorite work from this exhibition is Mobilize by First Nations filmmaker Caroline Monnet. The film shows an indigenous journey from the Far North to the urban South, made from archive footage.
Impressions of indigenous life
In his own work, Hopinka focuses on indigenous cinema and seeks to destabilize the authority inherent in the documentary gaze, and the way this is often centered on the white gaze.
Instead, it highlights landscapes, revitalization and the reclamation of myths. His abstract films are non-linear and based on visuals rather than following a narrative structure in an attempt to evoke a feeling or impression. Hopinka also works with the written word, music, and photography, and often the different mediums blend to create a final product, as in her series The Breathings, which featured photographs etched with handwritten descriptors.
One of the first short films Hopinka produced, Wawa, focused on the Chinook Wawa language he learned in Portland, Oregon. The project led to other works relating to his Ho-Chunk past on his father's side and the songs that were passed down. Hopinka explored a similar idea in her short film Kicking the Clouds, but about her mother's heritage, which is Pechanga.
Many of Hopinka's ideas stem from questions he has in mind, such as I Will Remember You As You Were, Not As What You Will Become, a film that explored Ho-Chunk's belief in reincarnation.
When Hopinka made his first short film, he wanted to create something that focused on who indigenous people are today, not their history. Hopinka emphasized in an interview that it is not necessary to obtain permission to make the films you want to make.
In a film called Fainting Spells, Hopinka invented a myth about a medicinal plant that the Ho-Chunk tribe used to wake people up after fainting. The film begins with a distant recording from a television showing a controlled burn, then continues with handwritten text scrolling over moving images, telling the story he created.
This film was one of art professor Monique Kerman's favorite works in Hopinka's talk, due to the integration of narrative and abstract structures and the idea of creating a myth.
Hopinka has an upcoming solo exhibition in New York with 12 new pieces and is working on post-production of a feature-length documentary Powwow People, filmed at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Seattle.
Hopinka's work is available at skyhopinka.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.cascadiadaily.com/2024/feb/27/western-gallery-exhibition-showcases-native-life-beyond-indigenous-history/
