Entertainment
Actor Brett Gelman's literary event in Winnetka canceled
A local Hollywood actor is expressing disappointment that a planned appearance in Winnetka for his new book was canceled, saying it was related to his support for the State of Israel.
Brett Gelman, who grew up in Highland Park, was scheduled to appear in March at the Book Stall as part of a national book tour promoting “The Terrifying Realm of Possibility.” This is the first book by actor/comedian/writer Gelman, known for his acting roles in several television shows, including the BBC series “Fleabag” and Netflix's “Stranger Things.”
Gelman's book is filled with short stories whose characters navigate their way through complex situations that life presents them.
Some concerns were brought to our attention indicating that this event would prove more controversial than we could have handled as a small business, Stephanie Hochschild, owner of The Book Stall, wrote in an email.
Gelman, who is Jewish, believes the cancellation was linked to his outspoken support for Israel since the war began last October and that there were fears of protests.
He stressed that the book had nothing to do with the war in the Middle East.
Even if that were the case, it should be my right to talk about it, he said in an interview with Pioneer Press.
Gelman called the action unfortunate.
There could have been a conversation about me providing security, he said.
He was dismayed to tell area friends and family who planned to see him in person at the appearance in Winnetka that it would not take place.
It was heartbreaking for them and it breaks my heart and makes me even more angry, he said.
This was not an isolated event. A San Francisco bookstore also canceled an appearance by Gelman. Several other nationally scheduled appearances remain on the calendar, according to a spokesperson for the actor.
Hochschild said two of the three bookstores that agreed to host the actor canceled their events for similar reasons.
That said, we have supported Jewish authors and authors from many backgrounds over our 75-year history. Starting at the end of March, we will feature Brett Gelmans' book, just like the recently published books,” added Hochschild. “Anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind has no place at the Book Stall. »
Winnetka Deputy Police Chief Dylan Majcher said he was not aware of any specific threats against The Book Stall related to Gelman's scheduled appearance.
Gelman's spokesperson added that they are working to add another date in the Chicago area, with details likely to be announced soon.
Gelman insisted he wanted to confront his critics following the cancellations.
I will not back down from these people, he said. As soon as you do, they win. They are bullies, through and through.
Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelance journalist at Pioneer Press.
