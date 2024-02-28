Joran van der Sloots' lies went further than anyone knew

If Pathological: The lies of Joran van der Sloot says something useful about a story that has been told, analyzed and revisited to death, is that what captivated audiences about Natalee Holloway was not just the mystery of her fate, but the fact that his disappearance was every parent's worst nightmare turned heartbreaking, infuriating life. A young woman with a bright future, many friends, and a loving family, Holloway was destined for bigger and better things. When she disappeared for no reason on a seniors trip to Aruba, it suggested to her parents, as well as those across America and the world, that it doesn't matter how well a child is high, how well he behaved and how much he had to offer, security against tragedy was an illusion.

Peacocks Pathological: The lies of Joran van der Sloot (February 27) is most effective in illustrating how quickly and senselessly a life and everyone connected to it can be shattered. Unfortunately, that's about the only interesting thing this overly dramatic and revealing documentary feature offers, whose main purpose seems to be to rehash what has already been widely covered by the media and, also, to point out the dishonesty sociopathic by Joran van. the Sloot.

A native of the Netherlands who had lived in Aruba since he was young, van der Sloot was the last person seen with Holloway on his last night, and he would remain the suspect in his death for nearly two decades, continuing in road the mother of the teenager Beth. , father David and brother Matt with various fictional stories. For years, it looked like van der Sloot would escape this crime. Then, in 2010, he was arrested and convicted in Peru of the murder of another young woman, Stephany Flores, beginning a process that ultimately ended with Holloway confessing to the murder.

This sad saga began on May 30, 2005, when on that fateful trip to Aruba, Holloway drove off in a silver car, never to be seen again. The next morning, at the Holiday Inn where everyone was staying, her high school friends were perplexed that she was MIA. When they were later unable to locate her, alarm bells went off. Having recently received a scholarship to attend the University of Alabama, where she planned to study medicine, Holloway was not someone who would have just up and left without a word.

Asking around, I quickly discovered the name Joran van der Sloot, who, according to the receptionist, was a frequent presence at the hotel and had a reputation for preying on young girls. Holloway's mother, Beth, soon traveled to Aruba to post flyers announcing a $1 million reward for information and urging the cops to take action. Police quickly went to van der Sloots' home, where they discovered a silver car and the young man, who was flanked by his father Paulus, a prominent lawyer with alleged ties to the police chief, said that he had had a few drinks with Holloway but knew nothing else.

Regardless of his initial denials, van der Sloot quickly became the prime suspect, and he compounded his problems by repeatedly changing his story. He was a clearly untrustworthy individual who was hiding something and apparently enjoyed toying with those who tried to link him to Holloway's disappearance. Without a body or any evidence linking him to her, he had reason to be arrogant. And this is how he shows himself to be arrogant in the numerous archive clips presented in Pathological: The lies of Joran van der Sloot. Smugly portraying himself as the victim of an unjust witch hunt, van der Sloot seems like the very type of shady moron he has been accused of being. The BS he's feeding the authorities that he and his cronies dropped Holloway off at the hotel! Or actually, maybe one of her friends killed her on the beach where he left her! is almost as extreme as the arrogance with which he presents it, full of demands for interrogators to provide your so-called evidence!

In 2008, van der Sloot fled to Thailand to continue his gambling addiction, and when his financial situation became dire, he tricked Fox News Greta Van Susteren into paying her thousands of dollars for an interview full of lies. Following his father's fatal heart attack in 2010, he carried out the most horrific of extortion schemes, agreeing to tell Beth what had happened to Holloway (and where to find his remains) for $250,000. Once he had the money, thus making him guilty of extortion and wire fraud, he spewed even more lies.

With that money, he moved to Peru for a poker tournament, and that's where he met Flores, whose father speaks anguishedly about his only daughter in the film. As seen in security camera footage filmed on his last night alive, which was, surprisingly, the fifth anniversary of Holloway's death, Flores spent time with van der Sloot at a casino before returning to his room hotel. The next morning, he pretended to bring her coffee then left in his car, which he abandoned in favor of taxis whose drivers, in Pathological: The lies of Joran van der Slootsay they took him for hours in a vain attempt to cross the Chilean border.

While van der Sloot managed to avoid arrest for Holloways' murder, he was unable to escape justice when it came to Flores, whose murder landed him behind bars for 28 years. Pathological: The lies of Joran van der Sloot expresses intense disgust at the fact that even in prison, van der Sloot was allowed to marry, have a child, divorce, and cheat on his girlfriend to become his drug mule. An interview with this deceived lover underscores van der Sloot's inherent manipulation (and shocking gullibility), though the material refuses to end on a negative note. Instead, it recounts how van der Sloot was extradited to the United States in 2023 and made a plea deal that required him to confess to Holloway's murder, giving Beth the closure she had been seeking since a long time.

Pathological: The lies of Joran van der Sloot is therefore a story of justice delayed but finally achieved. Yet, as more than one talking head suggests regarding his mea culpa, buying whatever van der Sloot sells is a fool's game.