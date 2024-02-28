Actor Hill Harper on Michigan's Democratic Senate bid: Our parties have veered off course





Actor Hill Harper, who left “The Good Doctor” and launched a Democratic bid for a Michigan Senate seat, argued that more Democratic lawmakers should call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. “I am very proud to be a Democrat, but our party has gone off course” Harper said in an interview with Politico. “Seventy-one percent of Michigan Democrats support a ceasefire. But an extremely small percentage of our establishment in Congress has called for a ceasefire,” he said of the ongoing war in Gaza. “My opponent in my Senate race did not.” Harper announced her candidacy in November and is expected to face Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) in the Democratic primary. In the interview, Harper said he recently met with 14 Arab and Muslim leaders in Michigan. He urged them to vote for President Biden, because if they don't, “it's literally supporting Trump.” He said many people have told him that people of their culture feel “like the Democratic Party has stabbed them in the back.” The actor said he would not “uniformly” support sending aid to Israel for its war against Hamas because he does not want the United States to “get into financing violence.” “So if additional money to finance a foreign war is going to create more deaths, then I'm not interested in that now,” he said. “But I want to help a democracy like Israel. » “We're allowing people to confuse the idea that you're anti-Israeli or anti-Jewish if you advocate for a ceasefire. This is not true. Two things can be true at once,” Harper continued. When Harper announced his candidacy, he said he was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and owned a cafe in Detroit, which would make him the “only U.S. senator who is currently a member of a dues-paying union and cardholder” and “one of the very few small business owners” in the Senate, if elected.

