Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg and more snubbed Jennifer Lopez's film | Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg and Khloe Kardashian snubbed offers to appear in Jennifer Lopez's film.
The 54-year-old singer managed to get the likes of Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara and Jane Fonda to appear in “This Is Me… Now” about her own search for love, but not all world. The requested team was able to participate.
In Amazon Prime's new documentary “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” one of its team members said Taylor, Khloe and Snoop Dogg were among those who couldn't participate.
Additionally, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens and Bad Bunny were also unavailable or declined the offer.
J-Lo herself admitted that she also wanted Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa to participate.
Reflecting on why people turned down the film, she said: “People are afraid, afraid to put themselves out there. I understand. It took me a long time. I'm afraid. I don't act not like I'm afraid. That's the secret of my whole career.”
Meanwhile, she revealed that Anthony Ramos – who starred in 'A Star Is Born' and 'In The Heights' – turned down the offer due to his friendship with ex Marc Anthony.
Speaking to wardrobe supervisor Shawn “Beezy” Barton during rehearsals for the documentary, Jennifer said: “Anthony Ramos was going to do that.
“He was going to do the 'Rebound' number with me. And he said to me, 'Ah, I'm friends with Marc.' “
In the documentary, J-Lo called Ramos and said, “I didn't know you and Marc were good friends. I didn't know that. That's good.”
The pop star – who has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc – insisted she would never intend to call her “the father of my children” in the film.
She explained: “I'll never do anything that can really identify him.”
But the actor replied: “Yeah, I just think people are going to think you know how the media works.”
J-Lo argued that people shouldn't make art “thinking about what the media is going to say.”
