'Good Time' actor Buddy Duress dies at 38





Buddy Duress, an actor best known for his exhilarating supporting role in 2017 Good time, is dead. The actor died of cardiac arrest due to a drug cocktail in November 2023, his brother told people. He was 38 years old.

Born Michael C. Stathis in Queens, New York, in May 1985, Duress made his film debut in the 2014s. God knows what. He landed the role after meeting filmmaker Josh Safdie through their mutual friend Arielle Holmes, who also starred in the film, shortly after he was released from Rikers Island for a drug conviction. When the film was made, Duress was on the run from authorities after dropping out of an inpatient drug program, and he was incarcerated at the time of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August 2014.

“I still think about it. If I had followed that program, I wouldn’t have gone. God knows what, and I probably wouldn't be an actor right now. It's the honest truth. I wouldn't do it,” Duress said SSense.

A24 /courtesy Everett Collection



The Safdie brothers launched Duress again during their 2017 breakout Good time, with Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Duress played Ray, a criminal who Pattinson's Connie accidentally breaks out of a hospital and joins a search for liquid LSD at an amusement park.

Josh Safdie said time spent in prison under duress helped shape Good time. He wanted Ray to be like the more hardened version of him. He's been in and out of prisons or reform situations since he was 16, and some really messed up situations too, where he sees the cold brutality of penal society. He saw it and he knows who these characters are, Safdie said in an interview with Music Box Theater. His prison diaries, which I had him keep, which had nothing to do with any project. It was just to help pass the time, but they ended up becoming very informative about how Connie came to be.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images)



Duress appeared in several other projects during his brief career, including Person to person, The mountain, The great dark days, BEWARE OF DOG, Cat PVT, To move backAnd Funny pages. He will also appear in the film Mass State Lottery from director Jay Karales.

Buddy Duress was a uniquely charismatic actor and a truly humble man who left an impression on everyone he met. I was extremely lucky to be able to direct him and get to know him off-side during our filming. Mass State Lottery” Karales told PEOPLE. “What happened is a tragic and frustrating loss of visceral talent. He lived like a cowboy and carrying the weight of that kind of life influenced his skills and performances in a way that made him irreplaceable as an actor. He has unfortunately become the John Cazale of our generation.”

Duress is survived by his mother Jo-Anne and his younger brother Christopher.

