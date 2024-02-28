Charles Dierkop, Actor of 'Butch Cassidy' and 'Police Woman,' Dies at 87





Charles Dierkop, the actor who appeared in memorable projects like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid And Policewomandied at the age of 87.

The actor died Sunday at Sherman Oaks Hospital after suffering a heart attack and a case of pneumonia, his publicist Ananda Friedman told EW.

Everett Collection



Born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1936, Dierkop enlisted in the Marine Corps in the mid-1950s and studied acting upon his return to civilian life, first in Philadelphia and then at the Actors Studio from New York with Lee Strasberg. His first on-screen appearance was in a 1960 episode. The naked city, a detective series in which he would appear seven more times over the next two years (with a different character each time). His first role on the big screen dates back to 1961. Journey to the bottom of the seaa science fiction film starring Walter Pidgeon, Robert Sterling, Peter Lorre and Joan Fontaine.

Dierkop had small supporting roles in Robert Rossens The scammer with Paul Newman, Sidney Lumets The pawnbroker with Rod Steiger and Roger Cormans The Valentine's Day Massacre with Jason Robards.

Charles Dierkop.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images



Dierkop's most recognizable film role is in a classic 1968 western. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, in which he plays outlaw George Flat Nose Curry. As the actor had broken his nose several times in his youth, his agent thought he might be a good candidate for the role. My agent was on a plane reading a script and he said, Flat Nose Curry, I think I have someone in mind, he said in an interview in 2018. So I had an interview with [director] George Roy Hill and was chosen, period. Dierkop also worked again with Hill, Newman and Robert Redford in 1973. The bitewhich won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

On the small screen, Dierkop played undercover investigator Pete Royster in 90 episodes of Policewoman. He also appeared in supporting roles in some of the most notable series of the 60s, 70s and 80s, including Star Trek, The Andy Griffith Show, Impossible mission, Bargain, Batman, Kung Fu, Gun smoke, Fleas, Fantasy Island, MacGyverAnd EAST. Other film credits include the Christmas slasher Silent night, deadly night, Evil MessiahAnd Maverick.

Charles Dierkop with Ed Bernard on “Police Woman”.

Columbia Pictures TV/courtesy Everett



Dierkop is survived by his daughter Lynn Scudder. “I spent most of his last day with him in the hospital and was able to thank him for showing me how to live life in the most loving way,” Scudder told EW. My little brother, only one year old, Little Charlie, died in 1990. It's very comforting to know that they are finally together.”

“Charlie had great respect for the craft of acting and deep connections to the greats through his many roles over the decades,” Jan Salerno, a great artist and friend of Dierkop for more than five decades, told EW. He taught theater and lived and breathed the presence one must be personally satisfied with a take or performance. I learned a lot from him about life, acting, friendship and love. A real big one. He bought my hand painted clothes and contracted more for his series “Police Woman”. After that we quickly became family friends, accompanying him on set and becoming his personal assistant.”

“To me, he was more than a client and a family friend since birth; he was a cherished mentor, a perpetual source of love and inspiration, akin to that of a beloved uncle,” says Friedman at EW. “His profound impact on my heart and my life” is lasting, and his pride in my career choice as a publicist is a testament to his enduring support. Charlie's indelible mark on the world of entertainment and the lives he touched will forever be celebrated and remembered. ”

