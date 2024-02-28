Rebecca Ferguson fled the set sobbing after an idiot actor shouted at her | Entertainment





Rebecca Ferguson fled filming in tears after being yelled at by a co-star. The 40-year-old Dune actress, who began her career as a teenager on a Swedish soap opera, has opened up about her trauma following the event in a new podcast, saying it was the result of an absolutely idiotic actor, according to her, she would never act. next to it again. She said during an appearance on Reign with Josh Smith: I remember there was a point where this human being was so anxious and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at. But because this person was number one on a calling list, I had no safety net. So no one supported me. And I cried when I left the set. Rebecca added that the unnamed co-star who she said was not Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, with whom she starred in Mission Impossible and The Greatest Showman respectively, would also ask her questions such as: Do you consider yourself an actor ? and this is what I have to work with? in front of the cast and crew. Rebecca added: I was just standing there stopping. She also explained that none of the film's top brass came to her aid. But she said she finally stood up for herself one day after the actors' tirade and told them: Get off my set. Rebecca said of the faceoff: I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and said: You can go away. I'll work for a tennis ball. I never want to see you again. She added that when she asked the director why her co-stars' behavior was tolerated, they told her: You're right. I don't take care of everyone. I'm trying to push this person around. Because it's so unstable. Rebecca added that things calmed down after her confrontations, saying: It was great from that point on, but it took me so long to get there. This goes back to my last 10 or 12 years and I've been acting since I was 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_4a2375f0-cb9c-53e9-a3d9-8db80b2a89e2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos