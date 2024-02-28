Ranking Taylor Sheridan's Most Watched TV Shows





When it comes to bringing viewers together, Taylor Sheridan is hardly all hats, no cattle. The ultra-prolific writer-director Yellow stone Universe shows and its other Paramount+ dramas are performing quite well, helping to strongly support the streamer with its 63 million subscribers. Naturally, though, some shows outperform others. Here, The Hollywood Reporter takes a closer look at all the titles Sheridan has faced so far and how they performed during their deployments. Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection Streaming minutes viewed (season 5): 5.58 billion Total episodes: 47 | Rotten Tomatoes: 84% The show that started it all. Sheridan's dynastic soap opera/crime drama in Montana gradually hooked so many fans over the course of five seasons that it became cable television's biggest hit. The show first found an audience on Paramount Network, then re-emerged when it moved to streamer Peacock, and it still had enough giddiness that censored reruns on CBS drew 6.8 million viewers and an average of 4.6 million during its fifth season. Behind-the-scenes drama around star Kevin Costner and Hollywood strikes have delayed (and shortened) its future, with the series ending this year with an unknown number of final episodes. Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ Minutes viewed: 4.86 billion Episodes: 8 | Rotten Tomatoes: 90% The second Yellow stone the prequel cast heavy hitters Harrison Ford and Helen Mirrento as a generation of troubled Duttons, this time trying to save the ranch from a sinister Timothy Dalton. The result was Sheridan's biggest audience on Paramount+. Designed as a limited series, Sheridan separates 1923 in two seasons, filming of the second having not yet started with an unknown number of final episodes. Courtesy Emerson Miller/Paramount+/MTV Entertainment Studios Minutes viewed: 3.50 billion Episodes: 10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 89% Sheridan's First Yellow stone prequel was a wagon train epic that showcased its knack for clever casting choices (country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw stunned viewers with their acting skills) and some rather brutal storytelling moves (that ending!) . The premiere of the limited series on Paramount Network marked the biggest cable television debut in six years with 4.9 million viewers. Most important: 1883 proven Yellow stone It could be a franchise. Brian Douglas/Paramount+ Minutes viewed: 3.36 billion Episodes: 9 | Rotten Tomatoes: 79% Sure, but can Sheridan make a TV hit without all those cowboys, horses and “[cattle lowing]» in the subtitles? It turned out so: Sylvester Stallone stars as a former gangster who finds new opportunities in Oklahoma. While the series has experienced creative conflicts behind the scenes (showrunner Terence Winter resigned), King of TulsaThe notes are almost equivalent 1883. Production on a second season is expected to begin this year (surely someone wants that showrunner gig…right?) Lynsey Addario/Paramount+ Minutes viewed: 2.72 billion Episodes: 8 | Rotten Tomatoes: 56% This modern CIA action thriller has an impressive cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. Critics somewhat mocked Sheridan's efforts to write a largely female-led drama, but viewers came anyway. No word yet on a second season, however. Minutes viewed: 2.29 billion Episodes: 8 | Rotten Tomatoes: 81% An anthology series focused on real-life historical figures from the Wild West, it chronicles the first black lawman (played by David Oyelowo) west of the Mississippi in its first season. Created by Chad Feehan, Lawmen became Sheridan's highest-reviewed unpublished book.Yellow stone shows, and a renewal verdict is pending. Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS Minutes viewed (S2): 1.54 billion Episodes: 10 (per season) | Rotten Tomatoes: 42% Sheridan's least liked (and viewed) television work, Kingstown is a crime drama that follows a powerful family in a Michigan town. The series performed somewhat modestly in its second season, but its third (now in production) is likely to spark renewed interest as it marks star Jeremy Renner's return to acting after his near-fatal snowplow accident last year. There is 1944 (A Yellow stone prequel following the Duttons during World War II) and 2024 — the first Yellow stone sequel (with Matthew McConaughey in talks for the lead role), which will bring the Yellow stone brand hosting Paramount+ instead of Peacock. There is also the promising Landmana modern drama about Texas oil tycoons starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, coming this fall. Source: Nielsen. Metrics for Paramount+ shows span 12 weeks after premiere; Yellowstone has been in the streaming top 10 for weeks. This story first appeared in the February 28 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

