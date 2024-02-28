Actor Gary Sinise's son dies of rare spinal cancer





McCanna Mac Sinise, the son of actor Gary Sinise, died in January from a rare form of spinal cancer. The Experts: New York star announced on his foundations website. He was 33 years old. >> Read more trending news Mac Sinise died on January 5 after a 5 1/2 year battle with chordoma, Entertainment tonight reported. According to Mayo ClinicChordoma is a rare type of bone cancer that occurs primarily in the bones of the spine or skull. Gary Sinise, 68, also announced the death of his son in a Instagram post Tuesday. Like any family faced with such a loss, we are heartbroken and are coping as best we can. As parents, it is very difficult to lose a child. My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered a similar loss and to everyone who has lost a loved one, wrote actor Gary Sinise on the Foundations. website. We have all experienced it in one way or another. Over the years, I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It's heartbreaking and it's damn hard. Our family's battle with cancer lasted 5 years and became more and more difficult as time went on. Although our hearts ache for missing him, we are comforted to know that Mac is no longer struggling, and is inspired and moved by the way he handled the situation. Mac Sinise was diagnosed with chordoma in August 2018, according to Deadline. The prognosis came two months after Gary Sinise's wife, actress Moira Harris Sinise, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. What happened? Forrest Gump actor wrote. What is chordoma? I had never heard of this. What about two cancer patients, a mother and her son, two months apart? A real punch in the stomach. Sinises' wife underwent several months of treatment and her cancer has since been in remission, USA today reported. But Mac Sinises' cancer began to spread, even after a tumor was removed in May 2019, according to the newspaper. The young Sinise took up music and completed an album in the year before his death, Entertainment tonight reported. He taught himself to play the harmonica and teamed up with a friend to complete the album, Mac Sinise: Resurrection and Revival. The week the album went to press, Mac lost his battle with cancer, Gary Sinise wrote. The actor wrote that by sharing his family's story, he hoped to shed some light on a difficult time. Mac was truly a light to us all, he wrote. An incredible source of inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage and love. Even with one setback after another, he never stopped living and learning, creating, giving and loving. He loved our whole family. Mac Sinise was buried on January 23, according to the foundations website. Latest notable deaths: Good Time actor Buddy Duress dies at 38

