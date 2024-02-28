Kettering awards $3 million for professional entertainment deals with Fraze Pavilion; more than 10 concerts scheduled





Earlier Tuesday, the city's 4,300-seat outdoor concert venue announced two shows, including a June 15 performance by NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean. Eleven concerts are among the 13 events listed on the Frazes website. They include the Beach Boys on July 1 and Grammy Award-winning rapper Chris Ludacris Bridges on July 18, a sold-out date. Explore EARLIER: Beach Boys tour includes show at Ketterings Fraze Pavilion EARLIER: Beach Boys tour includes show at Ketterings Fraze Pavilion A July 20 concert will feature Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, while Joe Bonamassa is scheduled for an August 20 show. Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said the city estimates a budget of about $2.8 million to recruit and recruit artists for this year's season, a similar figure to 2023. Fraze's operating costs are estimated at $6 million this year, although those costs have not exceeded $5 million in the past two years. Tuesday evening, $80,000 was also approved for music licensing fees paid to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and Broadcast Music Inc. The city last month approved a plan to spend up to $70,000 to hire a consultant for a study the city plans to complete this summer, said Mary Beth ODell, director of parks, recreation and the arts. cultural heritage of Kettering. Explore POPULAR: Larger crowds at Ketterings Fraze Pavilion help music venues' bottom lines POPULAR: Larger crowds at Ketterings Fraze Pavilion help music venues' bottom lines The city has done infrastructure studies and several surveys since Fraze opened in 1991, but this one will be in-depth and involve focus groups and cost analysis, she added. The study will include other regional outdoor concert venues with similar seating capacity. Larger concert crowds in 2023 boosted Frazes' bottom line in 2023, as Kettering cut spending and subsidies for the outdoor venue. Frazes' average attendance was more than 2,400 people for ticketed events, about 300 more than the previous year, as it narrowed the revenue/expense gap by about $440,000, according to the city. Explore EARLIER: More police mobile number plate readers arrive as Kettering plans cameras EARLIER: More police mobile number plate readers arrive as Kettering plans cameras Last year's lineup featured fewer ticketed events and shows, but the vast majority of those who paid to see the shows gave the pavilion high marks, according to the survey results. Traditionally, Kettering targets an operating loss of $300,000. Expenses for 2022 were about $800,000 more than income, but last year that difference was about $361,000, according to Kettering records. The 2023 season included 23 paid events, seven fewer than 2022, which brought in about $2.3 million, or nearly two-thirds of Frazes' revenue. Explore EARLIER: Wright State Nutter Center food contractor to close operations, cut 77 jobs EARLIER: Wright State Nutter Center food contractor to close operations, cut 77 jobs

