Hollywood creates jobs for TCC film students

The Fort Worth Film Collaborative rolled out the red carpet for the event which introduced a new accelerated program. The event also included meeting tables with production companies.

These companies included 101 Studios, MPS Studios, Panavision, Red Productions, Backlot Studios, Lowtown Studios and the Lone Star Film Society.

TCC student Hannah Bohnert found out about the event on Instagram and decided to get networking.

“I have training in technical theater,so I'm trying to get into the production side of the film. she says. I want to write and direct one day. But I'm really interested in how it all works.There are so many parts.

RTVB alumnus Daniel Vera works at Lowtown Studios as a marketing intern and wishes the new certification program had been available when he was a student.

“It's really exciting to see all these people coming together, not just the film production companies, the studios, the rental agencies, the Film Commission itself,” he said. I just see the industry growing, and I'm just excited to be able to see it happen.

Students are looking for different ways to connect with other creatives on campus and in the production industry.

I feel like we're all looking for someone to work with, said NE student Bethany Anthony. “We all need to be a team to make our dreams come true. »

As the film industry grows, so does the number of doors that begin to open for future film students.

David Glasser of 101 Studios spoke about the program and why it's crucial to helping studios find more state-trained workers so shows can continue to be made in North Texas.

“We need more jobs, Glassersaid. Anyone hRight now, who is looking for a job in the film community in Texas, right now we need those jobs in whatever division you want, whatever you want to pursue.

There are many areas that need to be addressed, and the Fort Worth Film Collaborative has identified them as immediate needs for production companies.

“There is a need just about everywhere,” said instructor Sean Foushe,Initially, we identified three areas: grip, gaffe, hair and makeup, and construction of the light show.

The film collaboration highlighted the growing film scene in Tarrant County and served as a way to showcase TCC's plans to increase the number of opportunities for students to enter the industry with ability educated and professional.

Topping off the event was a special, free screening of the popular Paramount Plus series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The event has been in the works for many months and special events coordinators provided insight into the thought process behind the partnership.

The program began in the summer of 2023, said NE instructor Sean Foushe. Following the 88th Texas Legislature's passage of a $200 million incentive for film productions in the state, the two organizations [TCC and Fort Worth Film Commission] began working on plans designed to train individuals for high-demand jobs.

This desire to bring college-educated filmmakers into the industry has come to a head in the form of special courses, he said.

During the summer of 2023, TCC faculty and administrators began working on creating micro-credentials to accelerate teaching and Jessica Christopherson of the Film Commission contacted TCC to inquire about the creating courses for the film industry, Foushe said.

Charlotte Stripling, NE administrative events coordinator, said the film scene in Texas has grown in recent years and, similarly, the demand for workers in the industry has also increased.

The college brings students together through the Film Commission program, they graduate, and then they come to work in the film industry, she said. This is why we have industrial partners. That's how it's supposed to work.

Building on the success of this collaboration, Stripling explained some of her goals for the future of TCC, including increasing promotion of campus activities and trying to keep the public and students informed by informing them of the many opportunities that exist. them.

We have all these little brown buildings and until you go inside and talk to people and really engage, you don't realize the opportunity here, she said.

Currently, the program has approximately 30 students enrolled in classes on the NE, South and Connect campuses. Currently, 101 Studios and Red Productions have placed students on active film sets such as Angel Studios The Chosen, according to Foushe.

The support we have received from the industry has been incredible and everyone involved is excited to see TCC students placed on film sets across the state, he said.

One of the key elements of this new accelerated approach is the asynchronous and flexible nature, allowing students to choose from a variety of smaller courses tailored to different skill sets, said NE Assistant to the President Terri Ford.

This is all still part of the film industry. Do you want to construct or design the costume? So you can take them [courses], she says. So it's very agile.

However, this agility is not just for students, as it can also benefit industry partners, Ford said.

“Our goal has been to be a beacon for the creative class here. » – Red Sanders, CEO of Red Productions

So, let's say we have a movie coming up that's heavily tied to having a lot of makeup and a lot of hairpieces, she said. Then we could really say: Okay, we're going to start this certificate. We know this shoot will happen towards the end of the year or whenever we can push it back.

The underlying intention of the collaboration between the various studios and TCC, according to Red Sanders, CEO of Red Productions, is to create a completely new environment for future students.

Our goal has been to be a beacon for the creative class here, Sanders said. It really means it's a focal point for the industry to come together as a community.

Sanders hopes that students who attempt the course will be able to better understand not only the filmmaking process, but also the growth of the industry in Texas, as well as recognize and seize new opportunities that present themselves across the State.

The main thing I hope people learn is that you can absolutely live and work here in the film, television and commercial industries, he said. There are thousands of jobs here in the industry, and with the growth we're seeing there and with unemployment still at an all-time low, if you take a training program like this, you'll have a lot more chances of being placed in one of these programs. resulting jobs.

The commission has expanded over the years, seeing more than 20,000 new job openings pop up in its wake, while gaining a reputation across the state as it continues to gain traction, Jessica said Christopherson, vice-chair of the Film Commission.

So, you know, we're a very popular film commission in Texas and we've tried to be innovative, she said. In what ways can we be innovative? Customer service is one of our main priorities when we have production here in town. We obviously have more work to do and more room to grow, and that's part of our collaboration with TCC.

