Jon Stewart breaks down in tears while mourning his dog Dipper on 'The Daily Show'





Jon StewartThe family dog, Dipper, crossed the rainbow bridge on Sunday evening, and while Stewart emotionally declared his brindle Pitbull was “ready,” the 61-year-old comedian fought back tears as he said he wasn't ready to say goodbye. Stewart closed out Monday night's show The daily show remembering all the fun memories he, his family, and his team made with Dipper in tow. Stewart shared that about 12 or 13 years ago, her children wanted to raise money for Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter in New York. Stewart said the kids made cupcakes and headed to the shelter, where they set up a table and got to work. As part of the installation, the shelter “released a one-year-old brindle Pitbull.” It's at this point that Stewart begins to shed tears and he yells an expletive, largely because he thought he could control himself. Stewart said the dog was hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost its right leg. At the end of the day, the family also left with the brindle Pitbull. “And in a world of good boys, he was the best,” Stewart said, holding back tears throughout the emotional segment. “He came The daily show every day. He was part of the OG Daily show dog crew. Parker, Quali, Dipper, Riot, they were the OGs of the office. And Dipper would wait. And we would come and record and Dipper would wait for me to finish. “ Stewart said Dipper has met them all: actors, authors, presidents and kings. “And he did what the Taliban couldn’t do,” Stewart continued, “which scared people.” [Pakistani education activist] “Malala Yousafzai.” Stewart then showed a clip of Yousafzai walking backstage before doing a quick 180° turn as Dipper ran towards her. After sharing this clip, Stewart said that Dipper died on Sunday. Stewart then closed the show with his trademark segment, “Your Moment of Zen”, which showed Stewart playing catch with Dipper in the snow. Dipper, who only had three legs, ran with long strides and without the slightest limp. Stewart has since changed his avatar towhich now pays homage to Dipper. “He was ready. He was tired. But not me,” Stewart added. “And the family, we were all together, thank God we were all with him. But boy, my wish for you is that one day you find this dog, this dog that is just the best.” RELATED CONTENT:

