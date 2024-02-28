Xiao Ye offers small bites in the Hollywood district

You should definitely get to know Jolyn Chen and Louis Lin, the chef couple in waiting who opened Xiao Ye Restaurant last September. The old brick storefront sits on a humble corner of the Hollywood neighborhood along northeast Sandy Boulevard. Xiao Ye adds to Portland's strong and growing list of new establishments that debunk all the doom-and-gloom local reporting about the demise of sit-down dining.

Chen and Lin are hospitality professionals, each having worked at fine restaurants in Washington, DC, including the highly rated Roses Luxury. They are also first-generation Taiwanese Americans. The two make a strong team. He cooks ; she is everywhere except in the kitchen. Both exude warmth and sincerity if you have the chance to chat with them. Whether intuitive or experienced, Chen and Lin have a clear understanding of elevated hospitality. Although Xiao Ye is the first restaurant they have owned, their experience in the serious restaurant world shines through. It's a place local diners will want to visit to relax amid the cozy living room's ornate half-curtains along the windows and decorative hanging lamps throughout and sample the changing menu that weaves together many culinary strands.

Despite its Chinese name, Xiao Ye is not a Chinese restaurant. The food is actually difficult to characterize beyond eclectic. Xiao Ye translates to nighttime snack, but the connotation of simple, prepared food is pretty far off the mark. That is, unless the snack maker is a talented and thoughtful industry professional who understands the balance of flavors and textures and takes the time to ensure dishes are executed to a consistently high standard .

On my first visit to Xiao Ye, during the waning days of summer in Oregon, the topping was tomato toast ($15). Yes, throwing anything on toast is almost a cliché at this point, but the sweet acidity of the pile of halved cherry tomatoes on two slices of Little T bread, along with a sprinkling of fresh herbs, with a few crunchy pieces and a touch of shallot oil. the mayonnaise was sublime (let's hope the dish reappears next summer).

One entrée currently on the menu, mini madeleines ($9.50), are baked fresh throughout serving from a dough made from masa and sweet rice flour and arrive six per order incorporated in just enough butter. These have become a staple of Xiao Ye and will not give in to seasonal changes.

One would hope that the Tom Yum Shrimp ($11) wouldn't go anywhere but down your gullet, although it seems more like it's taken a winter break. Damage. These are balls of intensely shrimp batter, fried until golden brown. The balls arrive grease-free with a nice chew in addition to the oceanic flavor that can only come from a generous infusion of shrimp head extraction. Tom Yum salt adds even more flavor and depth.

Chen and Lin are obsessed with pasta. There have been at least two selections on the menu since opening day, both based on deliciously bouncy al dente noodles. Jolyns Favorite Noodle V.1 ($23) is a cross-cultural affair. Spaghetti noodles are enhanced with Taiwanese black vinegar, adding expected acidity and surprising depth, sesame oil and a crispy chili variety called Lao Gan Ma. Try one, try both or check out what's new, recently a truffle macaroni dish ($30).

Emblematic of a recent trend on local menus, Xiao Ye offers only a few large plates focused on proteins. Frankly, it would be understandable to ignore them in favor of the selections from the upper portions of the menu, which are, overall, Xiao Yes's strength. But the whole tai snapper ($48), which takes a Mexican twist with chipotle seasoning and black chile butter, and a half chicken with crispy skin and curry accents ($54) are good, even mind-blowing. They each come with substantial side dishes and can serve as a hearty meal for one or the lion's share of a couple's meal. Add some of these amazing madeleines or one of the designated candies. My favorite is the simple fior di latte ice cream ($7.50) topped with black sesame and round-tasting Taiwanese brown sugar for dessert.

Warm and professional service; a cozy environment to chat with friends or a loved one; a chef's counter perfect for solos and kitchen observers; and a distinctive range of menu choices make Xiao Ye a next-level addition to Portland's resurgent sit-down restaurant scene. And if you're lucky, Jolyn or Louis will come by your table to say hello.

EAT: Xiao Ye, 3832 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-764-9478, xiaoyepdx.com. 59h Monday Thursday, 59h30 Friday Saturday.