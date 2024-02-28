Rebecca Ferguson says she refused to work with an actor after they yelled at her on set: I remember being so scared





Rebecca Ferguson may have an impressive resume under her belt, but she can't say the same about every co-star she's worked with. This is because during an interview with Podcast “Reign” host Josh Smith on Monday, the “Dune: Part Two” actress revealed that she once worked with a particularly rude actor who forced her to defend herself without the support of her production team. In a Smith segment shared on Twitter, he asked Ferguson to pick a moment when she was most proud to speak. “I made a movie with an absolute idiot,” she replied. “This human being was so insecure and angry because he couldn't broadcast the scenes,” Ferguson said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at.” “I would cry when I left the set. This person literally looked at me in front of the whole crew and said, “Do you consider yourself an actor? Is this what I have to work with? What is this?' And I stood there, just snapping,” she recalls. “It happens, but because that person was number one on the call list, there was no safety net for me. So no one supported me. And I remember the next day I went on and said, ‘Get off my set.’ That’s the first time I ever spoke up. Ferguson continued: “I remember being so scared, I looked at this person and I said, 'You can go away.' I'm going to work with a tennis ball, I never want to see you again. And then I remember the producers saying, “You can’t do that to number one.” We have to let that person be on set. And I said, “But the person can turn around and I can act backwards.” » “And I did,” she added. “I was so scared. I feel like I feel it now, saying it. But from then on, I never let it get to the point where I went home and asked myself, 'I was so scared.' Why did this happen?” Watch the clip from the podcast interview above. In addition to “Dune: Part 2,” which is scheduled to premiere March 1, Ferguson’s other notable films include “The Greatest Showman,” “Life,” “Doctor Sleep,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Girl on the Train” and the “Mission: Impossible” Franchise, to name a few. The post office Rebecca Ferguson says she refused to work with an actor after they yelled at her on set: 'I remember being so scared' | Video appeared first on LeWrap.

