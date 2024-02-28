



Last week's weather had us all wondering if it would be an early spring or just a taste before Mother Nature dropped the other shoe. This winter has been a real roller coaster for everyone. But the weather will be what it's going to be, and the zoo staff continues to ride the roller coaster, making the most of each day, no matter what it throws at us. The zoo is looking toward spring and the potential for many animals to come. In spring/summer we will be expecting calves from both Scottish Highland cattle and Bactrian camels. With the opening of the Amur Leopard Exhibition last year, we completed the big cat project which provided new habitats and facilities for lions, tigers and leopards. The Amur tigers have already proven that the new space works with the litter of cubs born in 2022. The SSP (Species Survival Plan) recommendation asked us to exchange our male for another male who was not breeding there where he was. Since his arrival, Finn has been separated from our female, Zoya, but as the two became more comfortable, introductions were made and the two were able to get to know each other on a deeper level, if you understand what I mean. Staff will continue to monitor them for any signs that Zoya may have been pregnant. Otherwise, further introduction attempts will be made and if the results are still inconclusive, we will likely check Finn's viability for breeding. The SSP is very interested in breeding Finns and has even recommended the zoo resort to artificial insemination, if necessary, but the first priority would be to make sure it has what it takes to do the job . At the lion exhibit, staff continue to monitor any breeding behavior. This was seen last summer and fall, when they could still spend their days exhibiting. They are all another year older now and if it takes warm sun and space to get away from others, we may wait until spring or even summer before they start breeding again. And what about Amur leopards? The pair were young when they arrived last year, but they are reaching the point where we will start to notice any changes in behavior or actual breeding. Jordan and Anya are getting along well in their new home and the staff is hoping this could be their year. Most of the zoo's breeding pairs are closely regulated by their specific SSPs. We have many groups that we consider same sex or use birth control to prevent reproduction. Breeding of most species is restricted by SSP programs to ensure that there are enough animals to fill the spaces of zoos in need of animals, but no more than accredited zoos have homes for them . It's a delicate balance and many of the factors that play a role, whether it's seasons, temperatures or facilities that make the difference, are mostly out of our control. A big part of a zookeeper's role is knowing and observing these changes in the animals they work with and regardless of the temperature outside, this part of zookeeping never changes. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

