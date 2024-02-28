Lara Love Hardin's Memoir 'The Many Lives of Mama Love' Is Oprah Winfrey's New Book Club Pick





NEW YORK (AP) Oprah Winfrey's latest book club selection is the life story of an author and ghostwriter, chronicling her journey from prison and drug addiction to working with the Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and others. Lara Love Hardin's book, The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing, was published last summer. Once you start reading, get ready, because you won't want to stop as Lara recounts how she went from surviving behind bars to becoming a ghostwriter and bestselling author, sharing her heartbreaking, sometimes hilarious and often heartbreaking since his arrest and conviction. to her release and ultimate reinvention, Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday. As she did with the club's previous choices, Winfrey appeared during a video conference between Hardin and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, and announced the news. “I had to wonder if this was real life or my overactive imagination,” Hardin said in a statement. Her spotlight is humbling and validating and I know it will also shine a light on the shared history of all incarcerated women. Words are insufficient to express what an incredible, fantastic, dream-fulfilling honor this is as an author, nor how much it means to me to have this new twist in my story become a part of history that my children will one day tell their children. . Hardin has already been cited by Winfrey. She co-wrote and was fully credited for the prison memoir The Sun Does Shine, by Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent nearly 30 years on Alabama's death row for wrongful murder. The sun shines was a Winfrey selection in 2018. The Many Lives of Mama Love is the 104th book chosen by Winfrey since her debut the club in 1996, his previous selections range from Michelle Obama's Becoming to Cormac McCarthy's The Road. Tuesday's announcement comes at a time when ghostwriters are increasingly in demand, including JR Moehringer, widely praised for his work on Prince Harry's spare room. In January, Gotham Ghostwriters and the American Society of Journalists and Authors co-presented the first-ever national ghostwriters conference, Gathering of the Ghosts, in New York. Source: job

