Luncheon raises funds for Olympic Medical Center Heart Center
PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Medical Center Foundation's 16th Red, Set, Go event! The luncheon presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health raised a record $133,000 net, according to Bruce Skinner, executive director of the Olympic Medical Center Foundation.
More than 400 people attended Friday's event at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, where attendees were seated in two areas, upstairs and downstairs, while those upstairs came downstairs to the second half of the program.
The amount raised exceeded last year's total by $12,000, Skinner said.
Proceeds from the annual gala will support the foundation's healthcare scholarship fund and purchase an overhead lift system for the cardiac ultrasound suite.
The scholarship program benefits Peninsula College nursing and medical assisting students by helping them cover tuition and other expenses that may present barriers to education, such as rent or child care.
Nursing scholarships through the program ranged between $12,000 and $22,000 per student this year, according to Suzy Ames, president of Peninsula College.
“Recruiting employees is one of the most significant challenges facing the healthcare industry and OMC today,” said Karen Rogers, president of OMC Red, Set, Go.
“The foundation launched this program with OMC to increase the pool of potential employees that OMC can tap into. Once again, the people of the community have been extremely generous,” she continued.
The overhead lift system will help cardiac sonographers and echocardiography technicians move disabled patients without risking injury to patients as well as staff members.
Workplace injuries that prevent continued employment pose a major threat to the already precarious situation of OMC Heart Center staff, officials said.
Speakers at the luncheon included Dr. Kara Urnes, medical director of the Heart Center, and Dr. Sarah Speck, medical director of cardiac rehabilitation and wellness programs at the Swedish Heart and Vascular Institute.
Speck's presentation, “Heart Disease in Women,” highlighted the differences in how heart disease affects women, including risk factors, common symptoms and treatment delays.
Urnes reiterated the challenges of recruiting and retaining technical staff at the heart center in particular and the Olympic Medical Center in general.
She highlighted the value of the workforce development programs that the hospital foundation and Peninsula College are developing to help train community members to provide the technical services needed to provide quality health care. high quality.
Michelle Olsen, assistant superintendent for the Port Angeles School District, shared her story about the value the Heart Center brings to the community.
Olsen underwent an echocardiogram at OMC that identified a heart valve abnormality called mitral valve regurgitation in 2019.
She had to travel to Seattle in December 2022 to have surgery to repair the valve, but was able to return home and complete her post-operative rehabilitation at OMC, allowing her to return to work on February 7, 2023.
The luncheon included a live auction that raised $38,000 for the “Supporting a Need” category and an additional $14,050 from the sale of seven lots, including a Brad Paisley autographed guitar and an evening of entertainment by Todd Ortloff and Amanda Bacon.
Red, Set, Go is also an educational event, as the luncheon also highlights that the key to eradicating heart disease is education.
“The goal of our event is to inspire women to become more informed about how to improve their heart health,” Urnes said.
“We’re still getting donations,” Skinner said. “Those interested in contributing can contact our office at 360-417-7144 or go online at www.omhf.org.
The foundation will also host a companion event, the fifth Olympic Peninsula St. Patrick's Day Run-Walk, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St.
Entry to the 1-mile, 5K and 10K races is $35 per person through Wednesday, and $45 per person thereafter.
Participants can register at www.omhf.org.
________
John Hauck reports for the Peninsula Daily News.
