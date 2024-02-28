Father devastated after burglar destroys his beloved East Hollywood restaurant





A father is devastated after his restaurant was trashed and vandalized, leaving behind tens of thousands of dollars in damage. For restaurant owner Beto Mendez, the moment was doubly devastating since the mother of his children had died just two weeks ago. On the morning of February 26, a suspect broke into El Zarape located on Melrose Avenue in East Hollywood. Surveillance video captured a suspect wearing a white hooded jacket entering the restaurant, spraying paint on security cameras and knocking it over at one point. Mendez had poured his heart and soul into his beloved restaurant for seven years. It was almost too much for him to handle when he walked in to see the destruction left behind. I walked in and saw that,” Méndez said, on the verge of tears. All these years of hard work. It really hurts. Owner Beto Mendez surveys the extensive damage to his restaurant, El Zarape, on February 27, 2024. (KTLA)

Security cameras captured a suspect burglarizing and vandalizing the El Zarape restaurant in East Hollywood on February 26, 2024. (El Zarape)

Graffiti and destruction left by a suspect who burglarized and vandalized El Zarape on February 26, 2024. (GoFundMe)

Graffiti left by a suspect who burglarized and vandalized El Zarape on February 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Items thrown on the ground by a suspect who burglarized and vandalized El Zarape on February 26, 2024. (KTLA)

El Zarape Restaurant in East Hollywood. (KTLA)

Graffiti left by a suspect who burglarized and vandalized El Zarape on February 26, 2024. (KTLA) The walls of his restaurant were covered in graffiti, televisions were smashed, items were scattered on the floor and all the tables and chairs were overturned. They took the safe and my home computer, my laptop, Mendez said. In total, the major destruction and stolen items left more than $80,000 in damage. Mendez said his insurance policy would likely cover only a fraction of the repair and theft costs. Still in shock, he did not tell his two teenage daughters about the incident, as they recently had to deal with life-changing news: their mother had died from a health issue he barely two weeks ago. Beloved Southern California bookstore closes after 40 years

I didn't really come here to the restaurant because I was with [my daughters], Mendez said. They are devastated and now I see that. Mendez said he didn't know if the burglary was a random attack or fueled by a personal vendetta. I'm afraid to say something because I'm still around, he said. I'm afraid they might sue me for revealing this stuff. The suspect fled before police arrived. Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating the incident. The restaurant has been a neighborhood favorite since its beginnings. Mendez said he has no idea when he will be able to reopen after the destructive break-in. A GoFundMe page helping Medez with recovery costs can be found here. No suspect description has been released. Anyone with information can call the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.



