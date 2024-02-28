Actor Gary Sinise's son dies at 33 from rare cancer





The 33-year-old son of “Forrest Gump” star Gary Sinise has died of a very rare form of cancer. McCanna Mac Sinise lost her battle with chordoma early last month, according to a tribute posted on the Gary Sinise Foundation website. “I am so blessed, lucky and proud to be his father,” Sinise, 68, wrote online. Sinise revealed Mac's death on Tuesday, which would have marked the seventh anniversary of his son's appointment as the foundation's deputy director of education and outreach. The organization helps injured veterans. According to Sinise, he learned that his son and his wife had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. While Moira Harris Sinise fortunately survived her breast cancer, Mac, despite several surgeries, died on January 5 and was buried 18 days later. The Chordoma Foundation calls the disease that killed Mac a “rare type of cancer that occurs in the bones at the base of the skull and spine.” It is diagnosed in only 1 in a million people each year, or about 300 people in the United States. In his lengthy and heartfelt tribute, Sinise, a Tony and Emmy Award winner whose role in “Forrest Gump” earned him an Oscar nomination, remembered his son as an “exceptional” musician who began playing the drums at the age of 9. Mac graduated from the USC Thornton School of Music, according to his proud father, who wrote that a chordoma ultimately placed his son in a wheelchair, unable to play the drum. Even then, Mac continued to make music with the help of his friends, his computer and a keyboard. He also learned to play the harmonica and was about to release his album called “Resurrection & Revival.” It is available for pre-order nowwith profits from sales being donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation. “Even though our hearts ache for missing him, we are comforted to know that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he handled it,” Sinise wrote. “He fought a difficult battle against incurable cancer, but he never stopped trying. » Mac is survived by his parents and two sisters.

