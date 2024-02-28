Martin Milner was first a lawyer producer, then an actor.

It's great if you're a hard worker, but to have a fulfilling life, it doesn't have to be all work, all the time. If you work hard, you have just as much right to play hard and find hobbies that make your day more enjoyable.

For example, Martin Milner was a passionate actor, but that wasn't the only thing in his life. According to an article from The Vancouver Sun, Milner moved himself and his family out of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles so he could move to an avocado ranch. Still working as an actor, Milner would then have to travel from his own piece of paradise to the Adam-12 ready to shoot an episode.

However, he never complained. Milner said: “It's not bad. It only takes about two hours, each way.” Milner also said the reason for his move was for the children.

Yet Milner wasn't trying to trade the life of an actor for that of a farmer. He was simply aware that his work should not consume him. He said: “This show is about as hard as I want to work.” The filming schedule took up just under half of Milner's week, which meant he had more time to spend with his family and hobbies.

Milner spoke to The position of leader and said: “I can't imagine doing anything else. Acting is something I'll probably do for the rest of my life. I'm sure I won't always work as hard as I do now, but I will continue.” work as long as I can do the kinds of things I want to do. I can fish, play golf and go to the theater with Judy. [his wife] every time we come to New York, travel and just enjoy life. »