Susan Lucci, 77, Eats the Same 3 Foods a Day After Narrowly Avoided 'Widow-Making' Heart Attack

Susan Lucci eats three foods every day.

The “All My Children” alum told Fox News Digital that she lives off certain ingredients and always has them in stock in her fridge.

“Salmon, blueberries and kale,” the actress said of her healthy diet. “My doctor told me: Keep doing what you’re doing because something good will come of it.”

The 77-year-old, long-time ambassador of American Heart Associationfollows the Mediterranean diet, rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and fish.

“It all started with superfoods,” she explained. “A book about it came out and my friend gave it to me. She already ate that way and she looked great. And as I looked into it, I realized that's how I ate. I eat occasionally pasta and carbs. I love carbs, but the key is moderation.

“I try to avoid foods high in cholesterol,” Lucci added. “I love cheese, but I don't eat much of it, almost never. I love ice cream, but I keep it in moderation. It's all about moderation. For the most part, I avoid foods that can lead to buildup of cholesterol. My husband was a European-trained executive chef. I remember eating everything he cooked. It was like monopoly food. And I built up cholesterol. It's not about It's not about being fashionable, it's about being your best self.

Lucci also follows a pragmatic workout program, which she discovered 27 years ago.

“I do Pilates every day,” the star said. “The time depends on my schedule and what time my day starts. But I wake up early every day just to fit in. I do Pilates at least five days a week. Sometimes it's six days a week because it's good to I approach your muscles differently. I sometimes add weights for part or work out on a Pilates chair, which also gives you a cardio workout. But I add sometimes light weights. I don't want to bulk up. Everyone is different, but this is what works for me. I do 30 reps each.

“Pilates may seem so simple, but it takes a lot of strength,” she said. “My good friend, who was my trainer for many years, his husband is a fitness enthusiast. He would look at us, shake his head and say: What are you doing? Because it looks easy . Looks like you're not going.” “

Lucci has good reason to be a strong health advocate. She suffered heart trauma in 2018 when she began experiencing intense chest pain. She didn't think about it.

“I remember my husband and I were waiting to be seated at a restaurant in October,” she recalls. “The waiter was coming to check on us when I felt a little pressure on my chest, which I had never felt before. It was very gentle, so I thought, 'It must be because the holidays are our doors. How many gifts should you give? “I need to buy? I just thought it was holiday stress. So I ignored it, like many of us do as women. I just thought: This will go away .”

The same incident happened a few weeks later at another restaurant.

“I felt this pressure on my chest, but this time it radiated around my rib cage to my back,” Lucci said. “I've never experienced that either. I've never had a medical problem. So, again, I thought: my bra is too tight. I knew that wasn't the case . I went home, checked and it wasn't that. And the pressure. I just stopped.”

A week later, Lucci went shopping for a friend at a boutique. As the saleswoman gathered her things, Lucci felt a strong pressure on his chest. She couldn't ignore it anymore.

“I remember reading a story many years ago about a woman who talked about her heart attack symptoms and how they can be different from men's,” Lucci said. “I remember she said something about the feeling of an elephant pressing against her chest. That's what I felt.

“I sat on a little bench in the store,” Lucci said. “The manager came over and asked me if I was okay. She knew I wasn't okay. She then said, Susan, my car is right out front. I could get you to the hospital faster that an ambulance can't arrive. I didn't even have a cardiologist. I never knew I needed one.

A scan revealed Lucci had a 90% blockage in his main artery leading to the heart. According to her medical team, if she had not reacted to her symptoms, she would have succumbed to the “widow maker,” a fatal heart attack. Lucci could have gone to bed that night and not woken up. Doctors inserted two stents.

Lucci learned that his illness was hereditary on his father's side.

“I was in total shock,” she said. “I wasn't in pain. It was just pressure. Everyone was surprised. Do you think with my lifestyle how could this have happened? Well, it's possible. And, in my case, it was a family affair. At the time, my mother was 100 years old. We all thought I had my mother's genes. Like her, I never had any health problem or anything. But it turned out I had my dad's genes. I didn't know. It's so important to understand your family's genes. medical history.

“The doctor told me, ‘You keep doing what you’re doing because it’s really hereditary. You get that from your family background.”

A few years later, Lucci began experiencing severe pain in his jaw. This time, she didn't think twice and called her cardiologist. He had another stent put in the same night.

“I was so ashamed,” Lucci admitted. “Here I was telling women to be aware of their symptoms, and I was starting to revert to my old behavior, not wanting to believe it was significant. But it turns out that jaw pain can be another symptom in women. And I'm so grateful you were paying attention.”

Today, Lucci is grateful. In December, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The award was presented by Shemar Moore, who also gave Lucci his first Daytime Emmy in 1999 after 19 nominations dating back to 1978.

“I have two Emmys now,” Lucci boasted. “When I won the first Emmy, I kept it on a dresser in the bedroom, so I could see it every day. It was so hard for me to believe that I had finally won. But only I could see it.” I've never been one to post awards on the downstairs of the house. I wanted my children to see me as their mother. I didn't want them to think about the actress in their house. I was their mother, and that's it. the only role I wanted for them. »

Lucci said she will continue to raise awareness about heart health among women in hopes that she can help save a life.

“My message for women is to listen to your body,” she said. “Always put yourself on your bucket list. We don't even put ourselves on the list. I'm lucky to be here to tell my story.”