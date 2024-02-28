The Young and the Restless renewed throughout the 2027-2028 TV season | Entertainment

The Young and the Restless is gearing up for many more episodes in the years to come as CBS renews the soap opera through the 2027-2028 television season.
The number one daytime drama for over 36 years, The Young and the Restless is CBS' longest-running series and will continue to be so with four more years on the schedule. The renewal brings Y&Ris rolling through its historic 55th season.
The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for more than 50 years, and we look forward to continuing that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. The talented cast and writers deliver captivating performances and stories every day and have provided iconic moments that have kept the series at the top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for more than five decades. We can't wait to see what new creative twists they have planned for the residents of Genoa City.
(Credit: CBS)
For those who are less familiar with the series, The Young and the Restless has transported viewers into the lives of residents of the fictional town of Genoa City for more than five decades and follows the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters and Abbott families. Launched on March 26, 1973, the soap opera celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air in March 2023.
Currently, Y&R averaged 3.5 million viewers this season and was the number one daytime drama series for 36 consecutive years. In addition to airing on CBS, the show also airs on Paramount+ and CBS TVE. Y&R also looks forward to exciting and remarkable birthdays including Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) has been on the show for 45 years and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) having been on the show for 44 years.
This April, the series will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nikki and Victor's wedding, which took place in April 1984 and was among one of the highest-rated episodes of the series. Other must-see birthdays in 2024 include Pierre Bergman (Jack Abbott) is celebrating 35 years with the series, with Joshua tomorrow (Nicholas Newman), Sharon affair (Sharon Newman), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) are all celebrating their 30th birthday.
The Young and the RestlessWeekdays, 12:30/11:30c, CBS
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.rrdailyherald.com/lifestyles/entertainment/the-young-and-the-restless-renewed-through-2027-2028-tv-season/article_0df7957e-f5a0-5a33-b2ff-8f4e9abcd92b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related