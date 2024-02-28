An excerpt from The Many Lives of Mama Love by Lara Love Hardin

Ryan Johnson

The back of the police car smells of rust and vomit. I look down as we circle the dead end. I know my neighbors are all outside, but I don't want to see them. The deputy doesn't say a word but periodically looks at us in the rearview mirror.

We pass the Montessori school before getting back on the highway. The same school where, in desperate times these past few months, I would drive to at 8 a.m., even though my kids no longer went, knowing that moms always leave their purses in their unlocked cars in private schools. Once inside I would steal all the cash I could find or a credit card if they didn't have one. And then I got back into my white SUV, perfect soccer camouflage, and I told myself that I was only using this money to feed my children. I never followed that righteous thought to the truth: I needed to steal money to feed myself because I was spending all my money on drugs.

The deputy approaches to open the rear passenger side door. It's not easy to go out without being able to use my arms. I'm weak and I definitely haven't done my squats, but I manage to stand up and when I stumble a little, the assistant grabs my bicep tightly. Too tight. He leads me stumbling towards the double doors which open automatically. We enter and they quickly close behind us. There is another set of double doors. I wait for them to open but they don't. We stand there, awkwardly.

After a few minutes, I take a deep breath. Can you tell me where my son is, where they took him?

He ignores me.

Please, I beg you, and my voice catches on the word.

For the first time, he looks me straight in the eyes and growls: You'll never see him again.

I start to cry. Please just tell me where he is, tell me if he's okay.

He slowly looks me up and down. My hair is still a rat's nest piled on my head. I'm wearing an old T-shirt, a loose sweatshirt and loose pajama bottoms. I know my eyes are red and swollen from crying. A look of disgust appears on his face. He's better off without you. You shouldn't be anyone's mother.

I want to push back but I don't. I want to scream in protest, but all I can see in my mind is Kaden holding out his hand to me as he was taken away. Dylan, Cody and Ty will no longer be in school. They need to know what happened. The members' words echo in my head. I will never see Kaden again. I will never see any of my boys again. I shouldn't be anyone's mother.

I know what he says is true and I bow my head. A tsunami of shame, grief, guilt, and loss washes over me, and then there is only numbness.

I'm grateful for the numbness.

I'm not anyone's mother.

I am nothing.

A guard comes out of the lodge and hands the deputy what looks like a yoga mat, a sheet and a blanket. Here is. We don't have cups or hygiene. Well, pick them up tomorrow morning. He turns his head and shouts into his shoulder: Opening G!

My escort assistant grabs the rug from him and puts him in my arms. Let's go, she said, and we walk to one side of the hexagon.

The door groaned loudly as it opened. Welcome to Block G, she said, pushing me inside.

I am in a large semi-circular room. There is a dim light in the ceiling, and to my right a staircase leads to a long balcony with six doors. Just below the balcony is a lower level with six more doors. Between those doors and me is what looks like a school cafeteria: a group of small tables bolted to the floor. Between the cafeteria tables and closed doors are around ten bunk beds, forming a perimeter around the entire room.

I look behind me, but the deputy is gone. I have no idea what I'm supposed to do. I can't tell if there are people in the beds or if there are, they aren't moving. I take a few steps forward then I freeze. Hey. I hear a muffled voice coming from somewhere in front of me and I look around in the dark. I don't see anyone, but I hear the voice again. Hey!

I walk through the group of tables and stop in front of the ring of bunk beds. The bunk to my left is empty, just a bare metal grate. I throw my thin yoga mat mattress on top and see that the mat fits perfectly into the frame. I also throw the thin sheet and blanket on top. I don't know if this is my assigned bed.

Prison is a class system…a power structure that falls somewhere between a teenage sleepover and being in a gang.

Hey!

The voice seems closer but still muffled. I walk between the bunk beds and stop in front of the row of doors. Each door has a small square window three-quarters of the way up, and I look back and forth until I see a woman's face in the door to my left.

Her face fills the entire space and I can see she's saying something, but it's too muffled to hear. I approach.

She gives me a little wave then points her finger down. I don't know if she's the welcome cart or what. Is she going to tell me where to sleep? I look at the ground in front of me, where I think she's pointing, but I don't see anything. She points again and raises her eyebrows, then motions for me to come closer. I move a little closer and she shows my height. I have no idea what she wants but I definitely don't want to take my clothes off again. I shake my head, but she just points again. She puts a finger to her lips to tell me to be quiet. I'm so confused. I take another step and reach for the door, thinking she wants me to open it. I turn the knob and pull but it doesn't move. I'm still trying.

She immediately starts laughing, and suddenly her voice is no longer muffled. It's strong. I look around and see other faces pressed against the windows. Try mine next, someone shouts.

No more laughter. I'm embarrassed but I have no idea what I did. The girl at the window laughs and freaks me out. I return to my bunk. Come open my door, another voice shouts, and there is more laughter. Shut up, a voice shouts from one of the beds at the top of the room. I look around and see about ten women sitting in different bunks, all looking at me. Some laugh. I didn't know then that bunk beds are called the highway where lower class inmates sleep. Those with no connections, no street credibility, and newbies like me who are unknown and automatically suspect. I don't know if black girls, Bible thrashers, transient homeless people, and harmless mentally ill people are also kept out here. Prison is a class system and a study in racial segregation worthy of the 1950s South. There are rules that I don't know. A system that I cannot understand. A restlessness I never learned. A power structure that falls somewhere between a teenage sleepover and being in a gang.

I quickly lie down on my bunk and pull the blanket over my head.

I have no idea that my one small action, trying to open a locked cell door, told everyone in G Block everything they needed to know about me.

I've never been to prison before and I didn't bring anything, which means there are no drugs in my vagina that I could use to establish myself, work, exert my power or be invited to move into one of the locked doors. cells that had more privacy.

Under the blanket, my mind reviews the last twelve hours, starting with the knock on the door and ending with the woman in the cell who freaked me out. Maybe I'm dead, and this is my tailor-made hell.

From The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing and Healing, by Lara Love Hardin. Copyright 2023 by Lara Love Hardin. Reprinted with permission from Simon & Schuster, LLC.