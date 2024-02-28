Adam Sandler on his most serious role yet in 'Spaceman'

Despite his place as a comedy icon, Adam Sandler is no stranger to dramatic roles; However, his performance in the new Netflix film Astronaut is probably the most serious work he has ever done.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Sandler said The Hollywood Reporter how director Johan Renck “kept saying, 'I don't want to see Adam Sandler in this,'” as the star joked: “I get it, I hear that at home too: 'I don't don't want to see Adam Sandler.' »

“I did my best,” Sandler continued, removing his signature comedic style from the role. “He didn’t want me to look like myself, he didn’t want me to make faces. It was a difficult process.

Astronaut follows an astronaut (played by Sandler) who is sent to the far reaches of the solar system on a long mission as his home life – with his pregnant wife Lenka, played by Carey Mulligan – falls apart. To cope, he finds an unexpected friendship and emotional awakening in a giant alien spider (voiced by Paul Dano) living on his ship.

Renck chose Sandler for the role after a general meeting between the two, when he told the star about the film and Sandler “told him, 'It's a movie about me, I have to make this movie,'” recalls Renck.

“I really like actors in serious roles because I think there's something about the fearless aspect of a comedian that I can capitalize on. A lot of times when you're a director, you're dealing with actors that you're talking to about how you want to do a scene and they're like, 'Yeah, I don't know,'” Renck said. . “With comedians, because they live on stage making a fool of themselves in front of people. They say: “I'm not afraid of anything. » From the beginning, Adam told me, “Do what you want, however you want,” and that's really liberating for me as a filmmaker.

He added that comedians also tend to be much more vulnerable than typical dramatic actors, and despite Sandler's effortless comedy, there was no opening for the occasional joke in this film.

“I’m not for levity, I’m a dark asshole,” Renck said. “There is some absurdity in this film, after all, he hangs out with a spider… but lightheartedness, I don't want to negate the importance of the themes of this film by having fun. It doesn't belong there, to be honest. It's a film about regret, I don't want it to be funny at all.

To prepare for the project, Sandler and Renck had a call with astronauts stationed at the International Space Station, as the star recalls: “They told us so many cool stories, and we got to watch them float, and I said to myself: “Oh! , I must look like this.' They told me about life there and what their days are like, how to pass the time and what it's like when they miss home and how heartbreaking it is. Sandler also added that he “tried not to watch too many” other space films before filming because “I didn't want to rip off anyone.”

For her role as Sandler's wife in Country, Mulligan said she was drawn to the story because “it was so romantic and beautiful, and coming out of COVID, it gave a different perspective to everything.” It was about priorities, what matters most to you, not getting distracted by other things and focusing on what matters to you.

Astronaut is currently in select theaters and arrives on Netflix Friday.