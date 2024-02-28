Willy Wonka actor breaks silence on disastrous Willys Chocolate Experienceexcell

Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world. Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email

A comedian hired to play Willy Wonka in a widely criticized chocolate factory has spoken out after furious parents demanded refunds.

Willys Chocolate Experience organizer Billy Coull apologized for his unsuccessful artistic interpretation of a well-known book and offered 850 people their money before closing the chocolate experience Glasgow on Saturday.

Paul Connell said he was given 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish (Provided)

One parent complained about finding a disorganized mini-maze of randomly placed oversized props, a dull candy station that scattered one jelly bean per child, and a terrifying character in a chrome mask that brought tears many children.

There must have been a chocolate fountain somewhere but I never saw it (Stuart Sinclair/Facebook)

Wonka-esque impersonator Paul Connell, 31, spoke to The independent about how he got the job and how the chaos unfolded.

“I'm constantly applying for other acting and comedy jobs, and then I got a phone call on Thursday basically saying: Congratulations, you're going to play Willy Wonka, we'll send you the script and the dress rehearsal will be tomorrow.” , Mr. Connell said. The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish, where I just monologued these crazy things.

What got me was where I had to say that there is a man whose name we don't know. We know him as the Unknown. This Unknown is an evil chocolatier who lives in the walls.

It was terrifying for the children. Is it an evil man who makes chocolate or is the chocolate itself evil?

They even misspelled my contract, but I have a legally binding contract. [sic]. But I stayed up all night learning it thinking it would make sense in the dress rehearsal when I saw all the technology.

Parents weren't happy with the Wonka experience (Stuart Sinclair/Facebook)

But during the Friday night dress rehearsal, hours before opening, he realized that the immersive, enchanting Willy Wonka experience was actually an empty warehouse with a few plastic mushrooms.

In a way, it was a world of imagination, like imagining there was a whole chocolate factory here, he said. I talked to the people who ran it and thought in the morning it definitely wouldn't look like this, and then I got there in the morning and it absolutely did.

At the end of my monologue, I had to vacuum up the Unknown with a vacuum cleaner. I asked them if they had a vacuum cleaner and they said we haven't really gotten there yet, so let's improvise.

So I started deleting things thinking it would be stupid.

All the actors were lovely people, we got together in the morning and said we probably weren't going to get paid for this, but the kids were still going to go up. Let's make this as magical as possible for them.

The children were given a quarter cup of lime, the actor said (Provided)

I was making jokes but we were told to give them candy and a quarter cup of lemonade, he continued. No chocolate during the chocolate experience. There must have been a chocolate fountain somewhere but I never saw it.

I was told that I would have a 15 minute break every 45 minutes after each group had passed.

But I ended up playing Willy Wonka for three and a half hours straight. I didn't know where I ended and Wonka started. At that point, I was losing my mind.

The organizer came to tell me that you are spending too much time with the children, we need to help them as quickly as possible.

At this point I was visibly angry. I was like now there are going to be a lot of disappointed kids.

The actor said he finally managed to take a lunch break when he decided to spend it sitting in his car, staring at the ground, trying to avoid seeing crying children being turned away by security.

When I came back, that’s when it all started,” he explained. There was an angry crowd at the door who wouldn't let me in, I had to fight my way through.

I was Wonka and it's my face everywhere. But I'm just a last-minute actor and I haven't really organized anything.

People were screaming, those organizing the event were crying. There were arguments, people running everywhere, the set had been trashed.

A poster on AI was printed and stuck on a wall (Stuart Sinclair/Facebook)

He summoned another group consisting of the other two Willy Wonkas and the closest Oompa Loompas, adding: We gathered all the cast and decided to leave.

It was actually becoming quite dangerous for us. But to be honest, it was heartbreaking.

There were children better disguised than ours and who were crying. I was a teacher and this was a trigger for me.

One thing I want to make clear is that everyone was very kind to the actors in person and on the day the people present understood that we had done our best.

We didn't suffer any abuse, but we did inflict abuse on the people who ran it. This was all disrespectful to the families and to us as up and coming actors.

There were three Willy Wonkas but I was the unluckiest because I left first and stayed for three and a half hours doing it, either out of commitment or stupidity.

Planning a stand-up tour soon, the Wonka actor from Hull said he moved to Glasgow to follow his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian after googling what the funniest city in the UK is .

He finished: It's a night I'll try to forget. Unfortunately, not only will I remember it, but everyone I know will remember it too.

As actors, we were brought in at the last minute and we did our best for the kids.

Gene Wilders Wonka in the iconic original film (Warner Bros)

Stuart Sinclair, who traveled two hours to witness the experiment with his family, said The independent : It was simply shocking.

But everyone present did their best. Unfortunately, they were all contract actors hired by Illuminati and were not paid either.

They were as shocked as we were. But it was probably worse for them because it's their job and it made them look bad when it wasn't their fault.

Organizer Billy Coull, director of immersive events company House of Illuminati, told STV News: “I'm really shocked that the event didn't live up to people's expectations on paper.

My vision for the artistic interpretation of a well-known book did not come to fruition. For this I am absolutely sincerely and totally sorry.