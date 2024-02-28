



The Academy Awards that took place in 2009 remain an all-time favorite for many who watched it, including your humble correspondent, largely because of the thrilling way in which the four acting Oscars were been awarded: five former winners presented the five current nominees for each award. This resulted in massive ovations from the Dolby audience (even veterans like Brad Pitt And Meryl Streep looked absolutely giddy in the cutaways); introductory remarks from former winners which visibly moved the current nominees (Anne Hathaway was in tears); and group hugs from the new winners that amounted to welcoming them into an elite fraternity or sorority (see: Kate Winslet). In the 15 years since that night, a figment of the producers' imagination Laurence Marc And Bill CondonOscar lovers begged the Academy to bring this film back Field of dreams-similar format. The Hollywood Reporter learned and the Academy confirmed that on March 10, their wish will come true. The Academy never reveals who will present which awards until the big night, but it's safe to assume, given Academy tradition, that last year's four acting winners — Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan And Jamie Lee Curtis — will be among the five presenters in their respective categories. Indeed, they all appeared on the first list of confirmed presenters announced by the Academy on Monday. We can also probably read between the lines of this announcement to discover some of the other past winners who will be running alongside them. The list included past Best Actor winners Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey And Al Pacino; former best actress winner Jessica Lange; past Best Supporting Actor winners Mahershala Ali And Sam Rockwell; and former winner of Best Supporting Actress Lupita Nyong'o. (The Academy will announce additional presenters in the coming days.) For those wanting a trip down memory lane, below are video clips from the 2009 ceremony. Sean Penn being awarded the Oscar for Best Actor by Adrien Brody, Robert de Niro, Michael Douglas, Anthony Hopkins And Ben Kingsley. Kate Winslet to be awarded the Oscar for best actress by Halle Berry, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, Sophie Loren And Shirley MacLaine. Big health book (posthumously) awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor by Alan Arkin, Cuba Gooding Jr., Joel Gray, Kevin Kline And Christopher Walken. Penelope Cruz to be awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress by Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn, Angelica Huston, Eva Marie Saint And Tilda Swinton.

