Inspired by Phish, awakened by Judaism | Culture & Leisure

On October 14, 1983, 19-year-old Trey Anastasio attended his first Grateful Dead concert at the Hartford Coliseum. The concert changed the way Anastasio conceived of music, giving him ideas that he would later put into practice as the lead guitarist and singer of the band Phish.

Seventeen years later, on November 28, 1997, Phish performed a concert at the Spectrum Coliseum in Worcester, Massachusetts. This time, it was Phish who had a transformative effect on the way a 16-year-old fan in the audience perceived and understood music.

That fan was Andrew Miller, who would eventually take the stage name Matisyahu, who will bring his hybrid of reggae, hip hop, beat boxing, scat singing and alternative rock to Belly Up Aspen this Friday.

I didn't hear Phish's music until I was 16, Matis (as he's known to his friends today) said in an interview at a press conference for his current tour. Hold the Fire in 31 cities. A friend of mine took me to see Phish and I remember the whole experience very well. It was the first time I took acid. It was an out of body experience. It was divine, it was holy, it was the closest I ever came to God.

Matisyahu became a die-hard Phish Phan and traveled the country in a Volkswagen bus following Phish, attending Rainbow Gatherings and meeting the band in another city, all while ingesting a fair amount of hallucinogens.

As attracted as Matisyahu was to that scene, he was an aspiring musician and it was the improvisational nature of the band that most attracted Matisyahu to Phish.

Phish has the ability to stop time and create space to dance and break down barriers between the band and the audience, Matisyahu said. What inspired me the most about their music was the elements of improvisation and the way their jams had a beginning, middle and end. There’s an arc there, there are musical journeys in their music, not just jamming for the sake of jamming. And it’s this element of improvisation that I incorporate the most into my music. With my band, I'm not looking for guys who can just play music, I'm looking for people who can improvise. And I really got that from Phish.

Around the same time that Matisyahu discovered Phish, he was also experiencing a deep awakening to his Jewish heritage. He began incorporating concepts from his Judaic faith into his lyrics, often mixing English, Hebrew, and Yiddish in a single song.

When I started becoming religious years ago, it was a very natural and organic process, Matisyahu said. It was my choice. My journey was about discovering my roots and exploring Jewish spirituality not through books but through real life. At one point, I felt the need to submit to a higher level of spirituality, to step away from my intuition and accept an ultimate truth. All of my songs are influenced and inspired by the teachings that inspire me. I want my music to have meaning, to be able to touch people and make them think. For me, I went as far into Judaism as I could, into the most mystical and profound music. Part of this experience was destroying the ego, all ideas about who and what God is and rebuilding myself, taking me apart.

While Judaic ideas and principles influenced his lyrics, the music itself was primarily rooted in reggae, with flavors of other styles including hip-hop, dance hall, folk rock, and beat box.

I have parents from Barbados and the music I was experiencing at that time was reggae coming from Barbados, and dancehall music from Jamaica, Matisyahu said. I then fell in love with the music of Bob Marley and was fascinated by the connections to the Old Testament, the images of the Star of David, and some of the songs I had heard in Hebrew school. I started listening to more reggae and discovered the conscious dancehall music of Buja Banton when I was 19, and was exposed to some of the legendary records that were circulating in New York hip-hop culture .

Around this time, Matisyahu began freestyle rapping in the streets of New York, imitating the beatboxing of Kenny Muhamad. He bought a sound system and started playing around with the effects, learning rhythm and sounds, incorporating jam music, reggae, beat box and hip hop.

In 2004, Matisyahu released his first album, Shake off the Dust Arise. His next album, Live at Stubbs, was recorded live at the legendary barbecue/music venue in Austin, Texas.

Matisyahu's 2006 album Youth featured the biggest hit of his career, King Without a Crown. Since then, Matisyahu has released five more studio albums, five live albums and two remix albums over the past 18 years.

A feeling of hope

Since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on innocent Israeli citizens at a music festival and other venues, Matisyahu has been a staunch supporter of Israel.

Matisyahu visited Israel in January, where he performed a sold-out benefit show on January 17 in Tel Aviv, with proceeds benefiting the band Bring Them Home Now. He also met families of hostages and soldiers and visited the site of the Nova Music Festival.

When I went to Israel, I felt a sense of hope for the first time. I wanted to meet people, survivors of the festival, hostages and the beautiful people of Israel.

In March, Matisyahu will release a new single titled Ascent about anti-Semitism. The clip will include footage from his recent trip to Israel.

Last month, some of his shows were infested with protesters. On February 14, his show at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe was canceled. His upcoming show at the Rialto Theater in Tucson, Arizona, was also canceled.

Matisyahu took to social media to address the protests and cancellations.

They do this because they are anti-Semitic or have confused their empathy for the Palestinian people with hatred for someone like me who has empathy for both Israelis and Palestinians. It is truly a sad day when dialogue with those you disagree with is abandoned in favor of incitement to hatred and the silencing of artistic expression.

Despite facing discrimination on the road, Matisyahu insists he will continue to bring music to the people.

My group and I will always keep moving forward! he wrote in a social media post. We will perform songs that celebrate unity, peace and perseverance, and connect with our fans through the sacredness of shared music, which has always brought people together.

The artist later concluded: “We will not respond to hatred with more hatred. We will be together again. We will make music together again. I will be as iron as a lion in Zion.

Matisyahu performs at Belly Up Aspen Friday, March 1, with Cydeways, a California alternative rock band, as the opening act. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information on tickets, visit bellypaspen.com. There may be a waiting list for general admission and reserved seating.