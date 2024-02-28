City of West Hollywood to Host Public Safety Awards and Luncheon





The Public Safety Awards are returning to West Hollywood. The City invites community members to attend the 2024 edition Public Safety Award & Luncheon as the City celebrates and recognizes its organizational partners in public safety organizations who have made significant efforts to improve community safety in West Hollywood. The last Public Safety Awards ceremony took place in 2019. The Public Safety Awards and Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Lunch will be served in the Auto Court area outside the rooms, followed by the awards ceremony inside the rooms. Free entry; no RSVP is required. Parking is limited and will be available in the adjacent five-story structure, accessible from the El Tovar Place entrance off N. Robertson Boulevard. This year, the City of West Hollywood will present three recipients with a Public Safety Award. The three entities honored will be members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department Stations 7 and 8 and the West Hollywood Block Safety Ambassadors. These honorees have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in public safety programs and events, strengthened community partnerships; and have demonstrated leadership in the Public Safety Division which oversees law enforcement and coordinates community programs aimed at reducing crime and increasing public safety and quality of life for citizens, businesses and visitors from West Hollywood. Contact the Public Safety Division or call (323) 848-6414. In case of emergency, dial 9-1-1 To receive urgent updates through Nixle to your phone via text and email, text your zip code to 888-777. For more information on Cities Public Safety Award & Lunch, please contact Anita Shandi, City of West Hollywood Public Safety Officer, at [email protected] or at (323) 848-6446. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

