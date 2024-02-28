One Piece Fans Worried About Franky's Voice Actor After Episode 1090





Fans of One piece The anime television series is expressing concerns over the health of Kazuki Yao, Franky's Japanese voice actor, due to his arguably questionable performance in the “Egghead” arc.





The Japanese site Josei Jishin highlighted the sensitive issue after episode 1090, the start of the “Egghead” animated arc. As translated by One piecefrom Reddit On the page, the article cites concerns from anime fans and journalists regarding Yao's performance as Franky. “In a scene where Franky is hesitant to steer the ship instead of Jinbei, he says 'I guess I have to do it!' However, unlike the gentle nature of the anime, Franky's lines were not articulated at all. It seemed that some viewers had difficulty hearing the lines,” the article reads. Related One Piece Releases Eiichiro Oda's Time-lapse Sketch for New Weekly Shonen Jump One Piece releases a time-lapse sketch showing how Eiichiro Oda created the vibrant color palette, as seen in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

“I wonder if Yao-san is at his limits. It's clear he has trouble articulating,” wrote a concerned fan. “Is Kazuki Yao okay? He talks like he has something stuck in his mouth,” another wrote. “Franky, or should I say Kazuki Yao's performance seemed quite tiring. Is he okay?” The feeling of concern towards Yao on Japanese social media is the same for English viewers, as there was talk as early as 2020 of Yao's declining performance as Franky.



Kazuki Yao has been playing One Piece characters since 2000 Yao, currently 64 years old, participated in the production of One piece since 2000, first playing the role of Jango then Mr. 2 Bon Clay in 2001, before becoming Franky in 2005. One piece author Eiichiro Oda, who had become close to Yao, revealed at JUMP Festa 2008 that he had Yao in mind when he was conceptualizing Franky. Currently, no announcement has been made regarding a possible deterioration in Yao's health. Fans' concerns are based on Yao's age and fragile physical appearance. Related One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda Explains Why Zoro Has Three Swords An explanation from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda reveals why Zoro has three swords, presenting another example of his childish side.

Although the Japanese voice of One piece has been synonymous with the series for over 20 years – so much so that the voice actors returned for the live-action Japanese dub One piece series on Netflix – Yao's performance as Franky raises legitimate concerns about the longevity of the animated franchise. Even with advanced knowledge of where the series is going for condensation, the upcoming animated TV remake of One piece from Netflix and Wit Studio is guaranteed to be as long as Toei Animation's. Given the surprising nature of the remake announcement and the change in animation studio, it would not be unthinkable that the new One piece the anime decided to recast with young actors in mind. One piece Follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew to find the greatest treasure ever left behind by the legendary pirate, Gold Roger. The famous mysterious treasure named “One Piece”. Release date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Laurent Vernin, Tony Beck, Kazuya Nakai Seasons 1 Studio Toei Animation Creator Eichir Oda Production company Toei Animation Number of episodes 1K+

Source: Reddit, Josei Jishin

